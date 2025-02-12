OnePlus Pad 2 Long-Term Review: Entertainment and Productivity Workhorse

OnePlus Pad 2 has been with me for over six months now. Coming from the OnePlus Pad, I had high expectations from the Pad 2, and I can gladly say that those have been met. OnePlus Pad 2 is a premium tablet, and while it has some shortcomings, it is still one of the best tablets you can buy in India today. Let me share my experience of using the Pad 2 from OnePlus for long-term and see where it has been excellent and where it can do better.









OnePlus Pad 2 Review: Design and Display

OnePlus Pad 2 has a huge 12.1-inch display. To put it into context, it is only marginally smaller than the display of the MacBook Air 13-inch model. But size is not the only defining factor here. I love that it still retains the 7:5 aspect ratio of the OnePlus Pad which makes it perfect for reading. The resolution support of the screen is 3000 x 2120 pixels and it can support up to 144Hz refresh rate. The standard brightness is 600nits while the max brightness support is capped at 900nits.

The design is just super amazing. OnePlus did not get lazy with the design, especially that of the accessories. This time, you have a Bluetooth keyboard, which will work just fine even when it is detached from the tablet. The trackpad on the keyboard is also much improved and larger in size. The tablet is quite thin, and light for its size. The back support is also amazing, as a small portion of the backcover folds to become a stand on the go.

Rating - 9/10

OnePlus Pad 2 Review: Performance,Camera and Software

OnePlus Pad 2 launched with the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It runs on OxygenOS 14.1 out of the box, but a while back, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 update feor the OnePlus Pad 2.

Playing games is super fun on this tablet. Its chip is super capable of not only heavy gaming, but also giving an amazing battery life. It has a 9510mAh battery inside with support for 67W fast-charging. I love the clean look of the OxygenOS 15, especially the lockscreen. The iconpack to everything, OxygenOS 15 on the OnePlus Pad 2 feels just right, and gives a premium experience.

The stylus works super fine. The OnePlus Stylo 2 is super responsive and charges quite instantly as soon as you attach it on the body of the Pad 2. I adore the fact that it is Black and not white which is what every other brand offers.

OxygenOS 15 comes with plenty of AI features, while I have not actively experienced any of them in the Pad 2, I appreciate their presence on the flagship OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13.

The camera is also super fine. There's a 13MP sensor at the rear for photos and videos, and an 8MP sensor at the front. It can support video recording in 4K 30fps (rear camera). The presence of face unlock is also super convenient, as I hate to draw patterns to unlock the phone.

For productivity and entertainment, this tablet is top notch. It comes with support for Open Canvas, which allows users to work with multiple windows open at the same time.

Rating - 9/10

OnePlus Pad 2 Review: What Can Improve

Firstly, I and many other users would appreciate if OnePlus bundled the Stylus with the tablet. Currently, users need to purchase it separately. Then, OnePlus Pad 2's Stylus doesn't support many gestures, and lacks a button for capturing photos and do more such as pausing/playing videos. This would be useful addition to the next generation tablets.

The keyboard has some issues sometimes. The keys don't really type that well. Initially, it was amazing, but later on, there have been some issues. The keyboard integration has to definitely improve in the coming generation OnePlus Pads. Lastly, there must be support for a SIM slot. While I can currently share my mobile network connection through software, I would just appreciate it more if I could do it with a dedicated SIM on the tablet, while having the ability to share my network connection like right now with the tablet.

OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India

OnePlus Pad 2 is available in two memory variants in India - 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 37,999 and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 40,999. Both are Wi-Fi only models, and available in a single Nimbus Gray colour. You can get up to Rs 3,000 instant discount with OneCard or RBL Bank card if you are purchasing from Amazon.

Rating for the Tablet - 8/10