Ericsson and Mobily Sign MoU to Explore Intent-Driven Autonomous Networks



Saudi Arabian telecommunications services company Mobily and Ericsson signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at LEAP 2025, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to explore the development of advanced network capabilities. The focus will be on the development towards intent-driven autonomous networks that deliver speed, scalability, and capacity with close to zero touch.

AI and 5G for Intelligent Automation

According to the official release, this MoU will explore the potential of autonomy on Mobily's network by leveraging 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) to create adaptable networks to achieve efficiency in service delivery and operations.

Enhance Operational Efficiency

The two partners emphasised that by leveraging technologies like intent management functions, AI-powered cognitive loops, intelligent automation platforms, and orchestration solutions, the MoU aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve service quality, and elevate user experiences.

Mobily's Vice President of Network Implementation said: "As the world embraces the power of 5G and artificial intelligence, we are happy to sign the memorandum of understanding with Ericsson to explore developing innovative business models that elevate the experiences of our users."

The Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia added: "As we move toward intelligent society and industry, artificial intelligence will be integrated into almost everything – learning, adapting and intelligently automating. An autonomous network has the ability to change requirements dynamically without human involvement."