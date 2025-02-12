GNM Expands Network with First PoP in Budapest

The new PoP at Dataplex enhances Central European connectivity, offering improved network infrastructure for telecom operators and businesses.

Highlights

  • GNM launches its first Hungarian PoP at Dataplex in Budapest.
  • Strengthens Central European connectivity with advanced DWDM technology.
  • Enhances redundancy, reduces failure points, and optimises traffic flow.

Global backbone provider GNM has launched its first Point of Presence (PoP) in Hungary, located at Dataplex (Magyar Telekom Cloud and DataCenter) in Budapest. This new PoP strengthens Central European connectivity, offering telecom operators and businesses enhanced access to network infrastructure, the company announced on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Enhanced Network Performance and Redundancy

The Budapest PoP utilises GNM's DWDM system to improve network redundancy, optimise traffic flow, and reduce failure points. GNM's interconnection services, including GNM-IX and IP Transit, provide direct access to a wider range of networks and Tier-1 providers, the company said, noting that port options from 10G to 400G cater to diverse bandwidth requirements.

"The launch of our Budapest PoP marks an important milestone in GNM's expansion strategy," said Alex Surkoff, Business Development Director at GNM. "This new PoP not only enhances connectivity in Central Europe but also supports local telecom providers by delivering cost-efficient and scalable solutions."

Integration with European and Global Networks

Part of GNM's European backbone, the Budapest PoP offers low-latency connections to hubs in Bratislava and Sofia, improving access for Hungarian telecom companies to European content and global networks while reducing reliance on third-party transit providers. It also facilitates integration with cloud platforms, content providers, and international carriers, ensuring stable traffic flows and superior data exchange.

Looking ahead, GNM plans to expand its backbone and establish new PoPs in Central Europe to strengthen network coverage and provide businesses with digital infrastructure.

