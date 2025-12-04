5G Network Expansion: India Adds Over 6,000 New 5G BTS in November 2025

Reported by Kripa B

Monthly rollout accelerates as major states drive nationwide growth in 5G infrastructure.

Highlights

  • India deployed 6,010 new 5G base stations in November 2025.
  • Total nationwide 5G BTS count reached 514,742, up from 508,732 in October.
  • BSNL operationalized 93,511 indigenous 4G sites and extended its Re 1 plan through December 2025.

India added more than 6,000 new 5G base stations (BTS) in November 2025 — an increase from the over 4,100 5G BTS rolled out in October 2025. This brings the total BTS count nationwide to over 514,742, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

India 5G BTS Data

According to the DoT, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 514,742 at the end of November 2025, up from 508,732 in October 2025 and 504,588 in September 2025. This indicates that 6,010 5G BTS were deployed in November 2025, compared to 4,144 in October 2025.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
31 October 202530 November 2025BTS Additions in November 2025
1Andaman & Nicobar1381380
2Andhra Pradesh2032720504177
3Arunachal Pradesh6987002
4Assam100651010136
5Bihar2701427279265
6Chandigarh (UT)807805-2
7Chhattisgarh7074715985
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu42143413
9Delhi133641345894
10Goa1047106316
10Gujarat3471535353638
12Haryana186511873887
13Himachal Pradesh4509453829
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7753779946
15Jharkhand1027310442169
16Karnataka3374234024282
17Kerala2116421420256
18Laddakh3043051
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh2165521942287
20Maharashtra52665537701105
21Manipur1329134213
22Meghalaya87688711
23Mizoram4995012
24Nagaland8108100
25Odisha1401314279266
26Puducherry (UT)6416421
27Punjab176291772899
28Rajasthan3028630699413
29Sikkim3553550
30Tamil Nadu3718737419232
31Telangana1921419410196
32Tripura13961394-2
33Uttar Pradesh5863459529895
34Uttarakhand59216022101
35West Bengal3355233749197
Grand Total508,732514,7426,010

Recent Subscriber Trends

India's wireless (mobile and fixed wireless access) subscriber base increased from 1,182.32 million at the end of September 2025 to 1,184.62 million at the end of October 2025.

BSNL 4G Updates and Re 1 Offer

According to the government, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed 97,068 indigenously developed 4G sites, of which 93,511 were operational as of October 31, 2025. The equipment is 5G-upgradable from a technology perspective. BSNL users are experiencing seamless high-speed 4G services on indigenous technology, which is believed to have contributed to recent subscriber additions, further supported by its iconic Re 1 plan for new customers.

Responding to public demand, BSNL has extended its Re 1 plan — which offers 2 GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and a free SIM with 30-day validity — from December 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

