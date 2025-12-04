5G Network Expansion: India Adds Over 6,000 New 5G BTS in November 2025



India added more than 6,000 new 5G base stations (BTS) in November 2025 — an increase from the over 4,100 5G BTS rolled out in October 2025. This brings the total BTS count nationwide to over 514,742, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

India 5G BTS Data

According to the DoT, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 514,742 at the end of November 2025, up from 508,732 in October 2025 and 504,588 in September 2025. This indicates that 6,010 5G BTS were deployed in November 2025, compared to 4,144 in October 2025.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 31 October 2025 30 November 2025 BTS Additions in November 2025 1 Andaman & Nicobar 138 138 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 20327 20504 177 3 Arunachal Pradesh 698 700 2 4 Assam 10065 10101 36 5 Bihar 27014 27279 265 6 Chandigarh (UT) 807 805 -2 7 Chhattisgarh 7074 7159 85 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 421 434 13 9 Delhi 13364 13458 94 10 Goa 1047 1063 16 10 Gujarat 34715 35353 638 12 Haryana 18651 18738 87 13 Himachal Pradesh 4509 4538 29 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7753 7799 46 15 Jharkhand 10273 10442 169 16 Karnataka 33742 34024 282 17 Kerala 21164 21420 256 18 Laddakh 304 305 1 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 21655 21942 287 20 Maharashtra 52665 53770 1105 21 Manipur 1329 1342 13 22 Meghalaya 876 887 11 23 Mizoram 499 501 2 24 Nagaland 810 810 0 25 Odisha 14013 14279 266 26 Puducherry (UT) 641 642 1 27 Punjab 17629 17728 99 28 Rajasthan 30286 30699 413 29 Sikkim 355 355 0 30 Tamil Nadu 37187 37419 232 31 Telangana 19214 19410 196 32 Tripura 1396 1394 -2 33 Uttar Pradesh 58634 59529 895 34 Uttarakhand 5921 6022 101 35 West Bengal 33552 33749 197 Grand Total 508,732 514,742 6,010

Recent Subscriber Trends

India's wireless (mobile and fixed wireless access) subscriber base increased from 1,182.32 million at the end of September 2025 to 1,184.62 million at the end of October 2025.

BSNL 4G Updates and Re 1 Offer

According to the government, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed 97,068 indigenously developed 4G sites, of which 93,511 were operational as of October 31, 2025. The equipment is 5G-upgradable from a technology perspective. BSNL users are experiencing seamless high-speed 4G services on indigenous technology, which is believed to have contributed to recent subscriber additions, further supported by its iconic Re 1 plan for new customers.

Responding to public demand, BSNL has extended its Re 1 plan — which offers 2 GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and a free SIM with 30-day validity — from December 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

