5G Network Expansion: India Adds Over 6,000 New 5G BTS in November 2025

India added more than 6,000 new 5G base stations (BTS) in November 2025 — an increase from the over 4,100 5G BTS rolled out in October 2025. This brings the total BTS count nationwide to over 514,742, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
India 5G BTS Data
According to the DoT, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 514,742 at the end of November 2025, up from 508,732 in October 2025 and 504,588 in September 2025. This indicates that 6,010 5G BTS were deployed in November 2025, compared to 4,144 in October 2025.
5G BTS Deployments in India
Sl. No
State/UT
|BTS as on
|31 October 2025
|30 November 2025
|BTS Additions in November 2025
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|138
|138
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20327
|20504
|177
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|698
|700
|2
|4
|Assam
|10065
|10101
|36
|5
|Bihar
|27014
|27279
|265
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|807
|805
|-2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7074
|7159
|85
|8
|UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|421
|434
|13
|9
|Delhi
|13364
|13458
|94
|10
|Goa
|1047
|1063
|16
|10
|Gujarat
|34715
|35353
|638
|12
|Haryana
|18651
|18738
|87
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4509
|4538
|29
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|7753
|7799
|46
|15
|Jharkhand
|10273
|10442
|169
|16
|Karnataka
|33742
|34024
|282
|17
|Kerala
|21164
|21420
|256
|18
|Laddakh
|304
|305
|1
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|4
|4
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21655
|21942
|287
|20
|Maharashtra
|52665
|53770
|1105
|21
|Manipur
|1329
|1342
|13
|22
|Meghalaya
|876
|887
|11
|23
|Mizoram
|499
|501
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|810
|810
|0
|25
|Odisha
|14013
|14279
|266
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|641
|642
|1
|27
|Punjab
|17629
|17728
|99
|28
|Rajasthan
|30286
|30699
|413
|29
|Sikkim
|355
|355
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|37187
|37419
|232
|31
|Telangana
|19214
|19410
|196
|32
|Tripura
|1396
|1394
|-2
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|58634
|59529
|895
|34
|Uttarakhand
|5921
|6022
|101
|35
|West Bengal
|33552
|33749
|197
|Grand Total
|508,732
|514,742
|6,010
Recent Subscriber Trends
India's wireless (mobile and fixed wireless access) subscriber base increased from 1,182.32 million at the end of September 2025 to 1,184.62 million at the end of October 2025.
BSNL 4G Updates and Re 1 Offer
According to the government, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed 97,068 indigenously developed 4G sites, of which 93,511 were operational as of October 31, 2025. The equipment is 5G-upgradable from a technology perspective. BSNL users are experiencing seamless high-speed 4G services on indigenous technology, which is believed to have contributed to recent subscriber additions, further supported by its iconic Re 1 plan for new customers.
Responding to public demand, BSNL has extended its Re 1 plan — which offers 2 GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and a free SIM with 30-day validity — from December 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.
