India Adds Over 5,600 New 5G BTS in August 2025

Vodafone Idea expands 5G footprint, Jio launches VoNR nationwide, Airtel partners Indian Army, and BSNL extends Freedom Plan.

  • India deployed 5,615 new 5G BTS in August 2025, taking the total to 498,135.
  • Vodafone Idea launched 5G in Lucknow and Kolkata.
  • Reliance Jio enabled nationwide VoNR services on its indigenous 5G SA core.

India Adds Over 5,500 New 5G BTS in August 2025
India added over 5,600 new 5G base stations (BTS) in August 2025, a figure broadly in line with the more than 6,000 BTS rolled out in July 2025. Vodafone Idea (Vi) claims to be in the process of deploying 5G across 17 priority circles—where the telco has acquired spectrum—by August 2025, with Lucknow being the most recent addition to its list of 5G cities.

Also Read: India Adds Over 6,000 New 5G BTS in July 2025




India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 498,135 as of the end of August 2025, up from 492,520 in July 2025, 486,070 in June 2025, 481,758 in May 2025, and 478,459 in April 2025. This indicates that 5,615 5G BTS were deployed in August. July saw the addition of 6,450 5G BTS; June saw the addition of 4,312 5G BTS; May saw the addition of 3,299 5G BTS; April saw the addition of 4,225 5G BTS; March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS; while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.

Also Read: India Adds Over 4,000 New 5G BTS in June 2025

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
31 July 202531 August 2025BTS Additions in August 2025
1Andaman & Nicobar1381391
2Andhra Pradesh1978119991210
3Arunachal Pradesh6906944
4Assam97029861159
5Bihar2571626189473
6Chandigarh (UT)8088113
7Chhattisgarh6910696454
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4024031
9Delhi132091327465
10Goa101610204
10Gujarat3344533816371
12Haryana1801618213197
13Himachal Pradesh4430445222
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7602763836
15Jharkhand99841006278
16Karnataka3318433433249
17Kerala2054020858318
18Laddakh2732796
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh2073521162427
20Maharashtra5096651465499
21Manipur1280130121
22Meghalaya8618709
23Mizoram495494-1
24Nagaland7948028
25Odisha1353013732202
26Puducherry (UT)6256283
27Punjab1713517349214
28Rajasthan2931429574260
29Sikkim3463526
30Tamil Nadu3639636600204
31Telangana1870818900192
32Tripura137413762
33Uttar Pradesh5602356751728
34Uttarakhand5765581146
35West Bengal3232332867544
Grand Total4925204981355615

Recent Operator Trends

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea most recently launched its 5G services in Lucknow, starting September 9, 2025, followed by Kolkata. In an industry first, Vi claims to be the first operator to launch a feature that displays the country of origin for incoming international calls. "This feature further enhances our users' safety by empowering them to make informed choices before accepting calls. This is also a protection against cyber frauds, which are on the rise," Vi said in its Q1FY26 quarterly report.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Lucknow, After Kolkata

Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio recently said it has rolled out Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services nationwide by enabling next-generation voice calling on its fully indigenous 5G Standalone (SA) core network. Although Jio is yet to announce any AI-based spam detection system in the network, the telco encourages users to familiarise themselves to tackle cyber scams.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Encourages Users to Familiarise Themselves to Tackle Cyber Scams

Bharti Airtel: In a major step toward bridging the digital divide in remote frontier regions, the Dao Division of the Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharti Airtel to strengthen mobile communication infrastructure in the Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys of Arunachal Pradesh.

BSNL: BSNL has extended its Freedom Plan by 15 days, following an overwhelming customer response, the company announced on September 1, 2025. Launched on August 1 at a token price of Rs 1, the offer provides complimentary 4G mobile services for 30 days to new activations. Originally available until August 31, the offer has now been extended through September 15, 2025.

The opportunity to get a Re 1 SIM is closing soon. Get your Re 1 SIM and experience the indigenously developed BSNL 4G Network. This may also help BSNL showcase an increased subscriber count during the said duration if more users opt for a BSNL SIM.

Announcing the extension, A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD, BSNL, said: "BSNL has recently deployed a Make-in-India, state-of-the-art 4G mobile network across the country, advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Freedom Plan—absolutely free of service charges for the first 30 days—gives customers a proud opportunity to experience our indigenously developed 4G network. We're confident that the service quality, coverage, and the trust associated with the BSNL brand will encourage customers to stay with us well beyond the introductory period."

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

