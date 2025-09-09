India Adds Over 5,600 New 5G BTS in August 2025



India added over 5,600 new 5G base stations (BTS) in August 2025, a figure broadly in line with the more than 6,000 BTS rolled out in July 2025. Vodafone Idea (Vi) claims to be in the process of deploying 5G across 17 priority circles—where the telco has acquired spectrum—by August 2025, with Lucknow being the most recent addition to its list of 5G cities.

India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 498,135 as of the end of August 2025, up from 492,520 in July 2025, 486,070 in June 2025, 481,758 in May 2025, and 478,459 in April 2025. This indicates that 5,615 5G BTS were deployed in August. July saw the addition of 6,450 5G BTS; June saw the addition of 4,312 5G BTS; May saw the addition of 3,299 5G BTS; April saw the addition of 4,225 5G BTS; March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS; while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 31 July 2025 31 August 2025 BTS Additions in August 2025 1 Andaman & Nicobar 138 139 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 19781 19991 210 3 Arunachal Pradesh 690 694 4 4 Assam 9702 9861 159 5 Bihar 25716 26189 473 6 Chandigarh (UT) 808 811 3 7 Chhattisgarh 6910 6964 54 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 402 403 1 9 Delhi 13209 13274 65 10 Goa 1016 1020 4 10 Gujarat 33445 33816 371 12 Haryana 18016 18213 197 13 Himachal Pradesh 4430 4452 22 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7602 7638 36 15 Jharkhand 9984 10062 78 16 Karnataka 33184 33433 249 17 Kerala 20540 20858 318 18 Laddakh 273 279 6 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 20735 21162 427 20 Maharashtra 50966 51465 499 21 Manipur 1280 1301 21 22 Meghalaya 861 870 9 23 Mizoram 495 494 -1 24 Nagaland 794 802 8 25 Odisha 13530 13732 202 26 Puducherry (UT) 625 628 3 27 Punjab 17135 17349 214 28 Rajasthan 29314 29574 260 29 Sikkim 346 352 6 30 Tamil Nadu 36396 36600 204 31 Telangana 18708 18900 192 32 Tripura 1374 1376 2 33 Uttar Pradesh 56023 56751 728 34 Uttarakhand 5765 5811 46 35 West Bengal 32323 32867 544 Grand Total 492520 498135 5615

Recent Operator Trends

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea most recently launched its 5G services in Lucknow, starting September 9, 2025, followed by Kolkata. In an industry first, Vi claims to be the first operator to launch a feature that displays the country of origin for incoming international calls. "This feature further enhances our users' safety by empowering them to make informed choices before accepting calls. This is also a protection against cyber frauds, which are on the rise," Vi said in its Q1FY26 quarterly report.

Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio recently said it has rolled out Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services nationwide by enabling next-generation voice calling on its fully indigenous 5G Standalone (SA) core network. Although Jio is yet to announce any AI-based spam detection system in the network, the telco encourages users to familiarise themselves to tackle cyber scams.

Bharti Airtel: In a major step toward bridging the digital divide in remote frontier regions, the Dao Division of the Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharti Airtel to strengthen mobile communication infrastructure in the Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys of Arunachal Pradesh.

BSNL: BSNL has extended its Freedom Plan by 15 days, following an overwhelming customer response, the company announced on September 1, 2025. Launched on August 1 at a token price of Rs 1, the offer provides complimentary 4G mobile services for 30 days to new activations. Originally available until August 31, the offer has now been extended through September 15, 2025.

The opportunity to get a Re 1 SIM is closing soon. Get your Re 1 SIM and experience the indigenously developed BSNL 4G Network. This may also help BSNL showcase an increased subscriber count during the said duration if more users opt for a BSNL SIM.

Announcing the extension, A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD, BSNL, said: "BSNL has recently deployed a Make-in-India, state-of-the-art 4G mobile network across the country, advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Freedom Plan—absolutely free of service charges for the first 30 days—gives customers a proud opportunity to experience our indigenously developed 4G network. We're confident that the service quality, coverage, and the trust associated with the BSNL brand will encourage customers to stay with us well beyond the introductory period."