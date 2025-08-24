Indian Army, Bharti Airtel Partner to Enhance Connectivity in Arunachal Border Areas: Report

Reported by Kripa B

MoU aims to bridge the digital divide in remote frontier regions, enhancing communication for troops and local communities.

Highlights

  • Initiative targets the Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, historically limited by terrain and remoteness.
  • Bharti Airtel reiterates commitment to Digital India and reaching the country’s remotest corners.
  • Partnership aims to strengthen national security and empower communities with education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship access.

Indian Army, Bharti Airtel Partner to Enhance Connectivity in Arunachal Border Areas
In a major step toward bridging the digital divide in remote frontier regions, the Dao Division of the Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd to strengthen mobile communication infrastructure in the Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Airtel Partners With Indian Army to Connect Villages Along LOC in North Kashmir




Overcoming Geographical Challenges

The initiative is aimed at improving cellular network coverage in these strategically important yet geographically isolated areas, ensuring reliable communication for both deployed troops and local residents.

Historically, the challenging terrain and remoteness of the Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys have limited connectivity, affecting both security operations and civilian life. The collaboration between the Army and Bharti Airtel reflects a joint resolve to overcome these infrastructural barriers, bringing modern communication services to the border districts.

Also Read: Airtel Brings Connectivity to Remote Border Village of Phobrang

Mobile Connectivity in Remote Areas

"The agreement marks a major step in bridging the digital divide in these strategically important yet geographically remote regions," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said, according to a PTI report.

The partnership will "not only strengthen security and communication for troops safeguarding the nation's borders but also empower local communities through access to better network services," the official reportedly said.

Airtel's Commitment to Digital Inclusion

Bharti Airtel officials reiterated the company's commitment to extending connectivity to the remotest corners of the country, aligning with the vision of Digital India.

Also Read: Airtel Installs 42 Towers in 5 Months Bringing 4G to Ladakh’s Remote Villages

The partnership is expected to bolster security and communication for troops safeguarding India's borders while empowering local communities through improved access to education, healthcare, e-governance, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

