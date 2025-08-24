Indian Army, Bharti Airtel Partner to Enhance Connectivity in Arunachal Border Areas



In a major step toward bridging the digital divide in remote frontier regions, the Dao Division of the Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd to strengthen mobile communication infrastructure in the Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys of Arunachal Pradesh.

Overcoming Geographical Challenges

The initiative is aimed at improving cellular network coverage in these strategically important yet geographically isolated areas, ensuring reliable communication for both deployed troops and local residents.

Historically, the challenging terrain and remoteness of the Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys have limited connectivity, affecting both security operations and civilian life. The collaboration between the Army and Bharti Airtel reflects a joint resolve to overcome these infrastructural barriers, bringing modern communication services to the border districts.

Mobile Connectivity in Remote Areas

"The agreement marks a major step in bridging the digital divide in these strategically important yet geographically remote regions," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said, according to a PTI report.

The partnership will "not only strengthen security and communication for troops safeguarding the nation's borders but also empower local communities through access to better network services," the official reportedly said.

Airtel's Commitment to Digital Inclusion

Bharti Airtel officials reiterated the company's commitment to extending connectivity to the remotest corners of the country, aligning with the vision of Digital India.

The partnership is expected to bolster security and communication for troops safeguarding India's borders while empowering local communities through improved access to education, healthcare, e-governance, and entrepreneurship opportunities.