Vodafone Idea has a Perfect Six Month Validity Plan for Users

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1749 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The service validity of this plan is 180 days. There is Hero Unlimited benefits bundled with the plan - Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a perfect six months validity prepaid plan for the users.
  • This plan costs Rs 1749.
  • At this moment, the plan is an even better offer than at regular times.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a perfect six months validity prepaid plan for the users. This plan costs Rs 1749. At this moment, the plan is an even better offer than at regular times. This is because the plan is coming with an offer for the customers. This plan is bundling 30GB of extra data for the customers. This extra data will be there for just 45 days, however. Let's take a look at the Rs 1749 prepaid plan from Vi, which is unlike other plans in the industry.




Vodafone Idea Rs 1749 Plan Benefits Explained

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1749 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The service validity of this plan is 180 days. There is Hero Unlimited benefits bundled with the plan - Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. The Binge All Night offer comes with 12 AM to 6 AM unlimited data consumption. Then the users also get things such as Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delights. With the Weekend Data Rollover, users get to use all the leftover unused data from the weekdays in the weekends. With the Data Delights, users get 2GB of emergency data every month.

The Rs 1749 plan costs Rs 9.71 per day. This is not too steep for 2025, given that the telcos are hiking tariffs. Also, users will get 30GB of bonus data to be used in the first 45 dadys, this also allows them to get a great data experience in the first few months. Even after that, with the Hero Unlimited benefits, users get plenty of data and can be assured of a seamless experience as long as they are in a strong network coverage zone.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

