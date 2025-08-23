Vodafone Idea continues to offer the Rs 249 prepaid plan. The Rs 249 plan was a decent price point for the customers of Jio and Airtel who wanted a balance of validity and data. However, Jio and Airtel have decided not to offer this plan anymore. The telcos want users to upgrade their choices if they want more data. While Jio continues to offer the Rs 209 plan to customers under the value section, it no longer offers the Rs 249 plan online. However, Jio customers can still get the Rs 249 plan in the physical stores. For Airtel customers, there's no such option. Let's come back to the Rs 249 plan offered by Vodafone Idea (Vi).

It is great to see that Vodafone Idea hasn't followed the two telecom operators in removing the Rs 249 plan. This will give the telco some edge in offerings and might just also help with adding some customers in the short-term. It will also boost average revenue per user (ARPU).

Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 249 plan offered by Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 249 Plan

In Assam - Vodafone Idea's Rs 249 plan in Assam comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan has a service validity of 28 days. Along with this, the telco also offers Hero Unlimited benefits with this plan. The Hero Unlimited benefits include Binge All Night, Vi Hero Unlimited, and Data Delights. Note that these set of benefits might just be reserved for Assam, but could be available in other circles also.

In Mumbai - In Mumbai, and many other telecom circles, the Rs 249 plan from Vi comes with 24 days of service validity. Users get 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with the plan. There are no Hero Unlimited benefits bundled with this plan here.