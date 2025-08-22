Jio is Allowing Users to Watch Big Boss 19 for Free

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is allowing users to watch Big Boss 19 for free right now. Big Boss 19 starts in India from August 24, 2025, at 9 PM on JioHotstar. The OTT (over-the-top) platform will stream the episodes at 9 PM while the Colors TV channel will stream the show at 10:30 PM. The telco not only offers JioHotstar access with select plans, but for now, under the Jio Unlimited offer, customers are getting free JioHotstar subscription. This is not the regular mobile subscription with ads.

Jio is actually offering access to one device in 4K resolution without any ads. So basically it is a premium subscription of JioHotstar, but limited to one device at a time. This allows users to get the best experience of JioHotstar. The JioHotstar subscription will allow users to watch Big Boss 19 for free. Jio has the right to discontinue the Jio Unlimited 2025 offer any time it wishes too.

Note that if the customer has already claimed the subscription once for free, then he/she won't get it again. This offer is truly good for people who want to ge the best experience of JioHotstar. Users can also login on their TVs and experience the content in the highest resolution. Big Boss 19 is set to start from August 24, and the details around the contestants is making buzz online.

People who have the JioHotstar subscription will not only be able to watch Big Boss 19, but also enjoy the entire content library of the platform. The platform is home to many major titles such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and more. JioHotstar also hosts the content from Disney, Peacock, and more production houses from across the world.