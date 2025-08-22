JioSaavn Pro Worth Rs 299 Available for Free

Reliance Jio is offering the JioSaavn Pro subscription worth Rs 299 for free to its customers for the time being. The Rs 299 plan will give users free access to JioSaavn Pro for 3 months. The offer is available only for MyJio app users. It can be claimed by going to the offers section in the app. If you are lucky, you should see the banner of the offer there.

How to Redeem Three Months Free JioSaavn Pro for Free?

To redeem the free MyJio offer, users need to click on generate code/redeem to avail the offer on the app. Then, user needs to go to the 'Pro Page' on the JioSaavn app or website. Then just select the Pro Individual Plan for one month. Then scroll down and select 'Apple Coupon Code'. Just enter the coupon code provided and press 'Apply'. If valid, the coupon will be successfull applied.

The offer will expire on August 31, 2025. This is a push from Reliance Jio to promote its music streaming service JioSaavn. The app has stiff competition from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. It is worth noting that Wynk Music from Airtel was shut down. This was likely after Airtel realised that it wasn't one of the best businesses to be in when the market was dominated by the outside players.

This offer should be available to every Jio customer with MyJio app. Whether you are a prepaid or a postpaid customer, you should see the offer displaying. In India, JioSaavn Pro plans start at Rs 89 per month for individual users. There's a student plan too which comes for Rs 49 per month only. The platform also offers duo and family plans Rs 129 aand Rs 149, only. For a single day, users can also go for the Lite plan which costs Rs 5 only.