Airtel Offers Rs 1000 Off on Wi-Fi in Collab with Amazon

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator is offering Rs 1000 discount on new Wi-Fi connections to the users. This offer is being given to the users in partnership or collaboration with Amazon India. The company has said that people who buy their new Wi-Fi connections via Amazon will get Rs 1000 discount coupon. However, this will not be a single Rs 1000 voucher. Users will receive 10 different vouchers of Rs 100 each, amounting to a total value of Rs 1000.

These vouchers can be used against the bills of the customers. On a single bill, user can can apply a maximum of one voucher, meaning a discount of Rs 100. These vouchers are applicable on the following plans - Rs 699/599, Rs 899, Rs 1199, Rs 1599, and Rs 3999. The eligible customers can redeem these vouchers from the Airtel Thanks app. These vouchers/coupons are non-transferrable in nature. Note that this offer is only valid for the first 10 months. So you can't use these vouchers after a period of 10 months.

This is a new offer from the company to promote the platform of Amazon India to users. Bharti Airtel's the second-largest "Wi-Fi" player in the country after Jio. The company offers both airfiber and fiber services in almost all parts of India. As you read this, Airtel's working on expanding the home passes reach, meaning it is covering more areas with fiber so that people interested in getting its broadband connection can get one. The Wi-Fi services from Airtel are pretty consistent and amazing as they bundle OTT (over-the-top) benefits, IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) services, and more.

To book a new connection, either use Amazon for getting the offer, or you can also go with the regular channel of Airtel's website or through its mobile app/customer care team.