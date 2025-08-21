Bharti Airtel Reduces Data Offered with Rs 195 Plan

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom operator, has reduced the data benefits offered with the Rs 195 prepaid plan. The Rs 195 plan is a data voucher, and thus will not offer any service validity. However, it is still a data voucher that can be used by millions of Airtel users. The company offers this plan is every telecom circle. The Rs 195 data voucher used to offer 15GB of data, but it has been reduced now. The interesting thing is that this plan was introduced earlier this year. The plan was brought ahead of IPL 2025.

Bharti Airtel Rs 195 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel's Rs 195 plan comes with 12GB of data now (earlier it used to come with 15GB of data). The plan comes with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days.

This has made the plan more expensive for users. The move is in line with Airtel's goal of increasing the average revenue per user (ARPU). Airtel's ARPU stood at Rs 250 at the end of Q1 FY26. The telco's next goal is to reach an ARPU of Rs 300. However, that will not be possible without any tariff hikes.

For tariff hikes, the telcos want a new tariff architecture this time. The one where users who are consuming more will pay more. This will ensure that users in the low-income bracket don't need to pay more if they are not consuming more. This will be a win-win situation for the telcos and the customers.

Much recently, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio removed their Rs 249 prepaid plans. Doing these small tweaks will allow them to boost ARPU marginally. For Jio, the ARPU gains will still be faster than Airtel in this quarter and the coming ones until there's a tariff hike.