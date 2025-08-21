Vivo Launched Two Semi Affordable Phones in India Recently

Vivo recently launched two new phones for the Indian market. These phones are semi-affordbable and are placed very similarly. However, they have a very different projection. The Vivo T4R 5G is more affordable, as it starts from Rs 19,499, while the Vivo Y400 5G starts at Rs 21,999. Both devices have a base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo T4R 5G is all about design and its slimness. The T4R 5G is India's slimmest quad-curved display phone. Vivo Y400 5G is also decently slim for a phone that houses a 6000mAh battery. The T4R 5G has a marginally larger display, which doesn't really matter to be honest. In terms of power, the Y400 5G is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC while the T4R 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. What's interesting is that both phones are IP68 and IP69 certified.

Further, both phones will run on Android 15 out of the box. What's more interesting is that both devices also have a 50MP primary sensor at the rear and a 2MP secondary sensor along with a 32MP front selfie sensor. In the battery department, the Vivo Y400 5G has a larger battery with 6000mAh capacity while the T4R 5G has a 5700mAh battery. Also, in terms of charging, the T4R 5G has support for 44W, while the Y400 5G comes with 90W support.

In terms of power, however, the Dimensity 7400 SoC is better than the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. This means, that regardless of whichever device you go for, there will be somethings better than the other. You need to figure out your priorities and then purchase on the basis of that. The Y400 5G is better in battery, the T4R 5G is better in performance overall.