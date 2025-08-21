Google Pixel 10 Series Arrives in India: What to Know

Google has unveiled the Pixel 10 series in India. The company has launched four new phones under the series - Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Yes, these are premium phones, and the series starts at Rs 79,999. The phones retain their premium finish, and are available in multiple colour options. Google has unveiled the Tensor G5 SoC which is the most powerful chip ever by Google and is capable of handling AI (artificial intelligence) tasks and features in the best manner possible. Let's take a look at the price.

Read More - Lava Play Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India

Google Pixel 10 series is available in India at a starting price of:

Pixel 10 - Rs 79,999

Pixel 10 Pro - Rs 1,09,999

Pixel 10 Pro XL - Rs 1,24,999

Pixel 10 Pro Fold - Rs 1,72,999

Google Pixel 10 Series Specifications in India

Starting with the Google Pixel 10, the device sports a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits brightness. It is powered by the Tensor G5 chip paired with 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking even with AI features running. Storage options go up to 512GB, but the base is 256GB. The battery has 4970mAh capacity, supporting 29W wired charging and 15W wireless. For cameras, there's a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide, and a new 10.8MP 5x telephoto for zoomed shots without losing quality. The front camera is 10.5MP for selfies and video calls.

Read More - Realme P4 5G Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

The Pixel 10 Pro ups the ante with a 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED display at QHD+ resolution, still 120Hz, and the same high brightness. It gets 16GB RAM with the Tensor G5, making it better for heavy users. Battery is 5000mAh, again over 24 hours, with similar charging speeds. Cameras are pro-level: 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5x telephoto that supports up to 100x zoom with AI help. The front shooter is a beefy 42MP for sharper self-portraits.

If size matters, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a massive 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED, same QHD+ and 120Hz specs. It mirrors the Pro's internals—Tensor G5, 16GB RAM, 5200mAh battery for even longer endurance. Cameras are identical to the Pro, so you get that 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto setup with 100x zoom capability.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the major device here, with an 8-inch inner display and a 6.3-inch outer one, both OLED at 120Hz. It also features the Tensor G5 with 16GB RAM, but the battery is 4650mAh, still claiming over 24 hours thanks to optimisations. Cameras include a 48MP main, 10.5MP ultrawide, 10.8MP telephoto on the back, and dual 10MP fronts for both screens. Folding mechanics have been refined for better durability.

This time, hardware upgrades include better thermal management on the Tensor G5, which lags a bit behind Snapdragon or Apple chips in benchmarks but shines in AI efficiency. Charging is faster and more versatile with Qi2, and batteries last longer due to software tweaks.

One thing to note is the cameras reuse some sensors from previous gens, so don't expect massive leaps in raw photo quality—it's the AI processing that elevates them. Upgrading from Pixel 6-8? Yes, the AI and telephoto additions are big. From Pixel 9? Maybe skip unless you need the extras.