Realme P4 5G Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G has launched in India. The company has launched yet another affordable P series phone in the country and it is again afforadble. This phone is set to compete with the fresh offerings from Vivo and OPPO in this price range. There's a huge battery, which seems to be now standard with all the new Android phones launching the country. The vanilla phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Let's take a look at the complete list of specifications and price of the device.

Read More - Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched

Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Price in India

Realme P4 Pro 5G is available in three memory variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 24,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 26,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 28,999

The phone will be available in three colours - Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy.

Realme P4 5G is available in three variants:

6GB+128GB = Rs 18,499

8GB+128GB = Rs 19,499

8GB+256GB = Rs 21,499

Realme P4 5G series will be available in Realme India website. The Realme P4 5G will be available with a Rs 2,500 bank discount. The phone will go on Early Bird Sale from 6 PM to 10 PM on August 20, 2025.

Read More - OnePlus 15 Might Feature 165Hz Refresh Rate Display

Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Specifications in India

Realme P4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.8-ich FHD+ AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 6500nits peak brightness, 4320Hz PWM diming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone has a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There's a 50MP OV50D sensor for selfies and video calling. There's a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging and 10W reverse charging.

Realme P4 5G comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate with up to 4500nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has a 50MP primary camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There's a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies.