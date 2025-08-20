qualcomm snapdragon 7s gen 4 soc launched

Qualcomm, a semiconductor major, has launched the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC in India. It is a direct successor to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. There's a virtually unchanged Kyro CPU with an unchanged core architecture of 1 + 3 + 4. However, there's now an overclocked Prime Cortex-A720 core at 2.7 GHz. The 7s Gen 3 featured a 2.5 GHz clocked Prime Cortex A-720 crore. Compared to the predecessor, this chip can deliver a performance gain of 7%. The 7% gain is not just in CPU performance, but also in the GPU performance.

The phone features a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and comes with support for Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Adaptive Performance Engine 3.0 and Snapdragon Game Super Resolution. There's an updated Spectra ISP which will be able to accomodate 200MP sensors and shoot videos in 4K @30 fps, including Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), HDR10+, and HDR10 formats.

Then there's an updated Hexagon NPU to support better AI performance with support for Qwen 1B and Llama 1B and real-time translation. There's support for LPDDR5 RAM and 3.2 GHz and UFS 3.1 internal storage as well. The chipset will further support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ charging tech.

On the connectivity side, the new 7s Gen 4 SoC supports sub-6 GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. There's also support for the aptX Lossless and apX Adaptive audio codecs.