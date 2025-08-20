OnePlus 15 Might Feature 165Hz Refresh Rate Display

OnePlus 15 launch is just a few months away. The company has been working on the device internally for quite some time. Now, leaks around the phone have surfaced online. The OnePlus 15 will likely feature a display that supports 165Hz refresh rate. This development was reported was GSMarena. The phone would be likely powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. This time, OnePlus would focus even more on extending the battery performance of the phone.

Read More - Vivo V60 5G Now Available in India

While the refresh rate for the display is going up, the resolution is going down. The OnePlus 15 is likely going to come with support for 1.5K resolution, which is lower than what we saw on the OnePlus 13, which came with 1.5K resolution. The phone is expected to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main sensor and a periscope telephoto sensor. There's likely going to be a larger battery than the OnePlus 13. If online reports were to be believed, the OnePlus 15 will likely feature a 7000mAh battery.

How well the battery life of the phone is something that will depend on the software and hardware optimisation. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is also expected to be more efficient while delivering more power.