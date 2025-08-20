Netplus Deploys Nokia’s 400G Routing and SDAN Platform to Expand Broadband, IPTV Services



Nokia on Wednesday said it has deployed its latest 400G routing technology and software-defined access network (SDAN) platform for Netplus, an Indian internet service provider, to scale up high-speed broadband and IPTV services across Punjab and other cities. "The deployment enables Netplus to deliver more immersive and flexible services to nearly two million users while ensuring network energy efficiency and long-term scalability," Nokia said in a joint statement on August 20, 2025.

The Shift to IPTV and High-Bandwidth Services

According to Nokia, the deployment positions Netplus to accelerate the shift from traditional linear television to on-demand IPTV services and opens opportunities for high-bandwidth applications such as e-commerce, online gaming and digital classrooms. Energy-efficient components across all the network layers are expected to lower operating costs and improve sustainability.

Nokia noted that with the rapid shift in consumer demand for on-demand video, online gaming and educational services, Indian ISPs are under pressure to upgrade their networks for performance and sustainability.

Advanced Routers and SDAN Platform

For the expansion, Netplus is using Nokia's 7250 Interconnect Routers (IXR) for broadband aggregation and the 7750 Service Router (SR) for broadband network gateway (BNG) functionality. This is complemented by Nokia's SDAN-based platform for PON, integrating the Altiplano Access Controller with Lightspan Optical Line Terminals (OLT), enabling a converged and future-ready network architecture.

The new network architecture leverages Altiplano's SDAN functionality to optimize service performance, providing automated control, diagnostics and orchestration across access networks to help accelerate service rollout.

Executive Insights from Netplus and Nokia

"Consumers today want access to high-speed IPTV and interactive applications across multiple devices and locations. This deployment ensures we deliver an improved customer experience, better energy efficiency and flexibility to support evolving needs in business and education. Our collaboration with Nokia reinforces our commitment to building next-gen digital highways for northern India," said Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director at Netplus.

"Our solutions deliver the performance, scalability and automation needed to support data-intensive applications like IPTV. With this deployment, Netplus gains the tools to ensure network reliability, reduce energy costs and evolve toward a future-ready architecture," said Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Emerging Business for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India.