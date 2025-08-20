jio removes rs 799 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has removed its Rs 799 prepaid plan from the offerings. This plan used to offer consumers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. However, this plan is not available for the users anymore. Now, if the user wants to go for the 1.5GB daily data plan with 84 days validity, he/she needs to go for the Rs 889 plan. This plan comes with JioSaavn Pro subscription, but it is effectively more expensive.

Reliance Jio is no longer offering the Rs 799 plan, as visible on the website. This comes right after the telco removed the Rs 249 plan. With the Rs 249 plan, users got 1GB of daily data. Things are effectively becoming more expensive for the customers. The telecom operator has to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) in order to entice better investment valuations when listing on the stock exchanges. The Reliance Jio IPO (Initial Public Offering) is expected to take place in 2026.

After Reliance Jio, even Bharti Airtel has removed the Rs 249 plan from its offerings. This will help the telcos in increasing their ARPU without hiking the tariffs.

Apart from the Rs 889 plan, Jio users can go for the Rs 666 plan if they want the 1.5GB daily data plan for medium-term. The Rs 666 plan comes with 70 days of service validity. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. There's free JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription bundled for the users with these plans under the Jio Unlimited offer. However, there is no 5G anymore. Jio stopped offering 5G with 1.5GB daily data plans since 2024. Now only 2GB daily data plans bundle 5G benefit for the users. Stay tuned for more developments.