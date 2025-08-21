Vodafone Idea Users Get Free Access to Amazon MX Player, 400+ Live Channels

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) digital entertainment service, Vi Movies & TV, has strengthened its free content portfolio with the addition of Amazon MX Player, one of India’s most widely used ad-supported streaming platforms. The move comes at a time when digital video consumption in India is at record highs, and telecom operators are increasingly turning to bundled content to deepen engagement with their subscriber base.

OTT Growth Story in India

India is now among the largest video streaming markets in the world, with over 547 million OTT users in 2025. According to industry estimates, nearly 400–447 million of these viewers prefer free, ad-supported platforms over paid subscriptions. The combination of affordable mobile data and a large pool of price conscious users has created fertile ground for services like Amazon MX Player, which has built scale by offering mass-market content at no cost.

By bringing MX Player into its fold, Vodafone Idea is clearly positioning itself to capture this rapidly growing audience segment. For the telecom operator, which continues to face intense competition from Jio and Bharti Airtel, strengthening digital offerings has become an important lever to hold onto customers and provide additional value beyond connectivity.

What the Partnership Delivers

With the tie up, Vi Movies & TV users can now access MX Player’s vast catalogue without any subscription fees. This includes hit original series such as Aashram, Campus Diaries, Jamnapaar, Bhaukaal and Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega. The service also brings a wide range of international shows through MX Vdesi, featuring dubbed dramas like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Daydreamer, and My Girlfriend Is An Alien, catering to India’s growing appetite for Korean and Turkish content.

In addition to MX Player, Vi Movies & TV’s free library already offers over 400 live TV channels, news streaming services, and free first-episode viewing of ZEE5 Originals. Together, this forms one of the most comprehensive free entertainment line-ups available to any telecom subscriber in the country.

Aggregating for Scale

Beyond its free catalogue, Vi Movies & TV also operates as an OTT aggregator for paying customers. Depending on the plan, subscribers can unlock access to up to 17 leading streaming platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, FanCode, ManoramaMAX, and Klikk.

This aggregation model aims to tackle the problem of “subscription fatigue”, as users often struggle to manage multiple standalone apps. By offering a single interface that brings together free and paid services, Vi is betting on convenience as a differentiator.

Aiming at Mass and Niche Audiences

From Bollywood blockbusters and regional cinema to K-dramas, anime, live sports, and news, Vi Movies & TV is curating a wide mix of content to appeal to India’s diverse audience base. The inclusion of MX Player, which has a strong following in both urban and semi-urban markets, further strengthens this positioning.

Available Across Devices

The Vi Movies & TV app is accessible across smartphones (Android and iOS), web browsers, and smart TVs including Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Firestick, Samsung, and LG models. This multi-device reach ensures that users can consume content wherever they are, whether at home or on the move.

The Bigger Picture

For Vi, the partnership underscores a broader trend in India’s telecom sector: operators are no longer just connectivity providers, but also gateways to entertainment ecosystems. With content consumption continuing to surge, such collaborations may prove critical in driving customer stickiness and creating differentiation in a hyper-competitive market.

At a time when consumers are spoilt for choice yet wary of too many paid subscriptions, Vi’s bet on expanding its free library with Amazon MX Player could prove timely.