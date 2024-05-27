Vodafone Idea has Removed Vi Movies & TV from all Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent Indian telecom operator, has removed its in-house OTT (over-the-top) offering Vi Movies & TV from all of its prepaid plans. None of the prepaid plans, on the telco's website or the mobile app are displaying the benefit of Vi Movies & TV. This might have been done to push more users to purchase the paid subscription to the platform. The telco introduced this subscription recently in hopes of adding more paying customers. Note that Vi Movies & TV is an OTT aggregator which means the platform doesn't invest in creating original TV shows or movies, but it bundles many different OTT platforms into a single login. Let's take a look at the premium plan offered by Vi Movies & TV.









Vi MTV Pro Subscription

Vodafone Idea is offering customers a Vi MTV Pro plan that they can opt for Rs 202 per month. There's no option to get an yearly recharge at a discounted rate. This means that Vi TV & Movies premium subscription will cost more than Rs 2400 per year, which is quite expensive to be honest. However, it bundles plenty of great benefits for the customers.

These are all the platforms that will be bundled for the customers under the Vi MTV Pro subscription: Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Manorama Max, FanCode, NammaFlix, Chaupal, Klikk, PlayFlix, Warner Bros Discovery, DistroTV, ShemarooMe, Hungama, NexGTV, and YuppTV.

So there are a total of 14 premium platforms included in this subscription. From that perspective, you are saving a lot of money. However, if the cotent from most of these platforms do not interest you, then it's likely better to go for a standalone subscription of the platform you like.

Otherwise, there are plenty of alternative platforms like this that users can choose from. Airtel, Jio, and Tata Play offer similar OTT aggregation service for a monthly cost. You can check that out as well.