Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Despite having tariffs at the level of Bharti Airtel's, Vodafone Idea Limited has not been able to grow its ARPU (average revenue per user) substantially to the level of its competitors, largely due to having a large number of legacy network users.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) is echoing the words of its competition, Bharti Airtel.
  • The unlimited data offer has become a bottleneck for telecom players to be able to earn more from users who are consuming more.
  • The price that a consumer should pay for their mobile plan should be based on the level of consumption.

Follow Us

vodafone idea ceo believes in paying more

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is echoing the words of its competition, Bharti Airtel. Both telecom operators have said that users who use more should pay more. The unlimited data offer has become a bottleneck for telecom players to be able to earn more from users who are consuming more.




At the earnings call for Q4 FY24, Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), said, "tariff rationalisation on the high usage plans and moving to a price structure of paying more for using more remains critical to ensure that the operators make reasonable returns on their large network and spectrum investments."

Read More - Vodafone Idea Cleared Bank Dues Fast in FY24

The price that a consumer should pay for their mobile plan should be based on the level of consumption. Talking about the tariff hikes, he said that the entry-level plans won't see a higher degree of change. It will be the plans through which users are consuming more that will see a bigger change. Indian consumers enjoy mobile data at one of the most affordable rates globally. Due to that, telecom operators can't make healthy returns on their investments, which are huge as it takes a lot of money to build and set up infrastructure, use modern technology, and pay regulatory fees.

On SIM consolidation, he said that users are not going to necessarily stop consuming mobile services, it will be the second SIM or multiple SIM users that will stop or more of their SIM cards.

Read More - Vodafone Idea to Start Rolling out 5G after Six Months: CEO

Despite having tariffs at the level of Bharti Airtel's, Vodafone Idea Limited has not been able to grow its ARPU (average revenue per user) substantially to the level of its competitors, largely due to having a large number of legacy network users. Further, the telco's 4G subscriber addition pace has been too slow to make any meaningful impact on its ARPU.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

ABC :

Any idea on which 5g bands will be used by bsnl for 5g ?

BSNL's 5G Tech in the Works: Report

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't have any hopes in telecom segment from BSNL as well as Vi. Vi+BSNL needs to be merged to…

BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G Site in Kolkata: Report

Faraz :

Yeah.. and a day before it was 99 percent 4G coverage. Not much to say when they spent lakhs of…

Indian Telcos Quality of Services a Concern for Government: Report

Shivraj Roy :

Concern just as elections are going on? “Oh our people have slow 4g due to nsa 4g oh my god…

Indian Telcos Quality of Services a Concern for Government: Report

Faraz :

In Newtown, BSNL don't even have wireline here. Only Airtel, Jio and Tata play are providing broadband service. Once you…

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments