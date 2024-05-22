Vantage Data Centers Secured EUR 750 Million Financing for EMEA Expansion



Vantage Data Centers has secured new financing to fund its expansion across Europe and Africa. Ares Management's Infrastructure Debt and Alternative Credit strategies (Ares), CDPQ, and Schroders Capital's Private Debt and Credit Alternatives team recently announced that they have agreed to provide up to EUR 750 million (approx. CAD 1.1 billion) in financing to Vantage Data Centers to expand the company's EMEA platform. This investment will support the expansion of Vantage's hyperscale data center platform across Europe and South Africa.

Also Read: Vantage Data Centers Secures USD 3 Billion Green Loan for North America Expansion









Major Financing Secured

The financing includes up to EUR 300 million each from Ares Management and CDPQ, and up to EUR 150 million from Schroders Capital. Proceeds from the financing, alongside incremental equity, will support the growth of Vantage EMEA's data center portfolio, according to the joint statement.

Vantage Data Centers, EMEA said, "With the unprecedented scale that we are seeing with high performance computing, including AI, and digital transformation through cloud adoption, Vantage is well positioned to continue expanding our footprint with high-quality and sustainable data centers to keep pace with customer demand."

Also Read: Vantage Data Centers Raises USD 1.35 Billion in Securitised Notes

Vantage EMEA's portfolio currently comprises 14 campuses in key markets in Europe and South Africa, including London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Warsaw, Zurich, Cardiff, Dublin, and Johannesburg. Once fully developed, the expansion aims to deliver 751 MW of combined IT capacity to meet the increasing demands of global cloud and internet providers.

Industry Support

"We are pleased to support Vantage in their next stage of growth, delivering mission-critical digital infrastructure across EMEA in a sector experiencing significant demand," said Ares Infrastructure Debt Europe.

"As AI adoption and the demand for cloud capacity continue to accelerate, Vantage has developed a market-leading position through a diversified global platform of data center campuses," said CDPQ. "This additional flexible capital will fuel Vantage's strategic capabilities in Europe and builds on CDPQ's track record in the telecommunications and digital infrastructure sectors. We remain committed to investing in the growth of critical digital infrastructure, which forms the backbone of interconnected economies while generating long-term value."

Also Read: Vantage Data Centers Raises USD 6.4 Billion Equity Investment for Expansion

Commitment to Sustainability

Vantage is also focused on sustainability, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, supported by initiatives like The Climate Pledge and comprehensive decarbonisation strategies.