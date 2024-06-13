Virgin Media O2 Expands 4G Coverage in Remote Uist Islands With New Masts



British telecommunications company Virgin Media O2 has delivered three new 4G masts to the remote Uist islands in the Outer Hebrides. These new masts, delivered by helicopter, are part of the company's commitment to the GBP 1 billion Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme and will boost mobile connectivity in the area.

Expanding 4G Coverage in Uist

Virgin Media O2 said it has built more than any other operator, including constructing three new masts in the area over a single bank holiday weekend. The company aims to construct over 35 sites across Na h-Eileanan an Iar. This initiative targets areas where more than 20 percent of the population currently lacks 4G coverage from major operators, addressing longstanding connectivity challenges.

Virgin Media O2 said, "Many rural parts of Scotland are already benefiting from our rollout of new and upgraded masts, and we are delighted to bring enhanced mobile connectivity to the beautiful area of Uist. We are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to bringing connectivity to rural communities, with our team using helicopters to deliver three new masts to Uist over the recent bank holiday weekend."

Recent Milestones in the SRN Programme

This deployment comes just a few weeks after Virgin Media O2 announced it had built or upgraded a landmark 150 company-managed Shared Rural Network sites, as reported by TelecomTalk. VMO2 said the upgrades will address partial not-spots and provide users with faster and more reliable mobile connectivity.