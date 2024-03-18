Virgin Media O2 Trials Smart Poles to Boost Mobile Coverage Across the UK



Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) announced today that it has successfully deployed 4G and 5G smart poles on top of its existing fiber network in the UK. This trial, conducted in collaboration with Liberty Global, involved installing new smart poles beside the operator's existing national fiber network cabinets. The poles, which are smaller than traditional mobile phone masts and do not require planning permission, can be safely installed in less than a day and house small cell technology that boosts mobile coverage in busy areas, VMO2 said on Monday.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Switches on 5G Standalone Network in 14 Cities Across UK









Digital Electricity Technology

Moreover, VMO2 claims a UK first, with electricity supplied by Virgin Media’s fiber network rather than traditional power sources, using 'digital electricity' technology to transmit power along fiber optic cables from on-street cabinets in the local area. This same fiber network also carries data to and from the mobile cells and the internet.

Virgin Media O2 is already deploying small cells, and these additions atop the pole increase capacity to the local mobile network, reducing congestion and enhancing services for users, the company said.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 to Create Fixed Network Company NetCo for UK Fibre Expansion

Through this trial, Virgin Media O2 demonstrated its ability to leverage its converged network by installing new small cells to enhance mobile capacity and connecting them to its fixed fiber network.

Benefits and Future Prospects

Additionally, VMO2 highlighted that this approach reduces cost and complexity by eliminating the need for a separate backhaul connection or dedicated electricity supply, potentially streamlining the planning process.

Virgin Media O2 currently operates around 25,000 street cabinets across the UK, all connected to the National Grid and capable of powering these new smart poles, addressing the demand for mobile sites in urban areas in the future.

Also Read: Telekom Trials New Mobile Tower Tech and Hydrogen Power at Nibirii Fest

Looking ahead, these smart poles could also support smart city solutions and electric vehicle chargers using Virgin Media O2's existing duct networks.