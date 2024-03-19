Vodafone Idea Value Recharge with Yearly Validity – Must Check

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur



Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telco in the country, is witnessing its active user base decline at a rapid pace.
  • Vi is looking to take its lost market share back in the wireless segment.
  • While the tariffs may differentiate from Jio (a more affordable alternative), you will still get decent value with several options with Vi.

vodafone idea value recharge with yearly validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telco in the country, is witnessing its active user base decline at a rapid pace. However, with hopes of raising funds soon, Vi is looking to take its lost market share back in the wireless segment. Currently, if you look at the prepaid offerings of Vi, you will find many great options to choose from. While the tariffs may differentiate from Jio (a more affordable alternative), you will still get decent value with several options with Vi. Today, we will be discussing one great value prepaid recharge from Vi that comes with a yearly validity.




The details of the plan are mentioned below.

Vodafone Idea Value Recharge for 1 Year

Vodafone Idea prepaid customers can recharge with a Rs 1799 plan. This plan is an old offering from the company and it offers customers 24GB of data and carries a service validity of 365 days. There's unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS bundled as well. In the additional benefits department, you will get Vi Movies & TV for one year.

This is a plan that is not meant for heavy data users. It is meant for customers who want to use data in the most conservative manner and for basic things such as texting or browsing for information. The plan is designed to cater to the service validity needs of the customer so that they can keep their SIM cards active.

Of course, you can recharge with data vouchers on top of this plan if you exhaust the FUP (fair usage policy) data offered with the plan. There are many data vouchers offered by the telco starting at Rs 19 only. These plans are available for customers throughout India and can be recharged through the official app or website of Vi or through third-party applications.

Expert Opinion

