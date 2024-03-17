Vodafone Idea New Rs 169 Plan Bundles Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is now offering customers a new Rs 169 plan. This plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at no additional cost. It is an addition under the data plans category from the telco and will only work if you have a base active prepaid plan with you. This plan wouldn't be the best option if you just want data. However, if you want data with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar, then it can be a good offer. Let's go through with the details of this plan.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Shares Falling Could be Good for Fundraising

Vodafone Idea Rs 169 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 169 plan comes with 8GB of data. This plan carries a standalone validity of 30 days. This means that after 30 days, even if your base plan is active, this data voucher will expire. Any unused benefits will expire as well. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription bundled with this plan will be active for a total of 3 months or 90 days.

If you don't want the OTT benefit, and just want data, then you should go for the Rs 98 plan. While there are more such plans, the reason why we are mentioning the Rs 98 plan here is because it offers 9GB of data (which is almost similar to the amount of data you get with the Rs 169 plan). The service validity of the Rs 98 plan 21 days. You can also go for the Rs 75 plan which comes with 6GB of data for 7 days, and it is also bundling additional data for the customers right now.

Read More - Vodafone Idea is Offering Extra Data with the Rs 75 Plan

With the Rs 75 plan, you will get 1.5GB of bonus data if you make the recharge through the official mobile app of Vi available for both iOS and Android devices.