Vodafone Idea is Offering Extra Data with the Rs 75 Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telco in India, is offering customers extra data with its Rs 75 plan. The Rs 75 plan is a data voucher that the telco offers to customers throughout India. If you want to recharge with a data voucher, then you need a base active prepaid plan. Without a base prepaid plan, you won't be able to use this plan. The extra data offer applies only to users who are recharging through the mobile app of the telco. The Vi app is available for both iOS and Android users. Let's take a look at the offer.









Vodafone Idea Rs 75 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 75 plan comes with 6GB of data for 7 days. But currently, users recharging with the plan using the Vi app will get 1.5GB of data extra. There's no service validity offered with this plan. As mentioned, you need a base active plan to use this one.

So the total amount of data that the user will get with the Rs 75 plan right now is 7.5GB. This means that each GB of data is effectively coming for Rs 10, which is not bad from the industry standard. If you recharge through any other app apart from the Vi mobile app, then you won't receive this offer from the company.

Vodafone Idea keeps bringing these app-exclusive offers for customers. It is a good idea to keep checking the app for your favourite plans to ensure that you don't miss out on a good offer from the company.

For now, Vodafone Idea is trying to raise funds to be able to expand 4G networks and roll out 5G as soon as possible. The telco has reportedly met the minimum rollout obligations (5G) for four circles. In the coming months, the telco will rollout 5G in more places of the country.