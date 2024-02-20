Vi eSIM Available for Prepaid Users Only in Limited Circles

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Prepaid subscribers only in Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab will be able to get an eSIM of Vi. Prepaid users of Vi in other circles can't get eSIM, as per the telco's website. This may change in the future.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea's eSIM is available for prepaid subscribers only in select telecom circles.
  • The third-largest telco has given more priority to postpaid customers when it comes to eSIM.
  • Vi's move to restrict the support of eSIM for subscribers in limited circles could lead to subscriber loss.

vi esim available for prepaid users only

Vodafone Idea's eSIM is available for prepaid subscribers only in select telecom circles. The third-largest telco has given more priority to postpaid customers when it comes to eSIM. While the eSIM market is still at the nascent stages in India with only flagships and select phone models supporting them, Vi's move to restrict the support of eSIM for subscribers in limited circles could lead to subscriber loss.




Who can Get eSIM from Vi?

Firstly, ensure that the phone you have supports the eSIM of Vi. To do that, you can reach out to the customer care team of Vi or just visit the company's website and check for the list of devices supported in the FAQ (frequently asked questions) section.

But for the postpaid subscribers, the eSIM support from Vi is in the following circles - Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra and Goa, UP (East), Kolkata, Karnataka, Kerala, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Rest of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, UP (West) and Bihar.

As a consumer, you can get an eSIM from Vi for your smartphones and smartwatch. Only Apple and Samsung watches are currently supported. Note that the customer should have an Apple Watch Series 3 or later and an iPhone 6s or later model for the eSIM to work. To convert your regular SIM to eSIM or to get a new eSIM, reach out to the nearest Vi store or to the telco's customer care team.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

