4 Hollywood Thriller Films Based on Best-Selling Novels on OTT

Reported by Yashika Goel

Are you a fan of thriller novels? If so, you can watch these Hollywood thriller films based on literature. They will keep you glued to your seats.

Highlights

  • Shutter Island: Marshals investigate missing patient, uncover chilling truth that bends reality.
  • American Psycho: Wall Street yuppie by day, brutal killer by night, dark satire twists expectations.
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo: Disgraced journalist and hacker delve into decades-old disappearance, secrets resurface.

4 Hollywood Thriller Films Based on Best-Selling Novels to Stream on OTT
Movies based on novels have long been popular among fans. Many movies have been influenced by books, ranging from fantasy book adaptations like 'Harry Potter' and 'Percy Jackson' to romantic novels like 'The Notebook' and 'Love, Rosie'. Similarly, there are numerous intriguing Hollywood films that you should see.

Here are some of the thriller Hollywood films based on best-selling novels available on OTT platforms. They will leave you with terror, perplexity, and a sense of suspense at each step.

Shutter Island

Marshal Edward Daniels and his sidekick Chuck Aule travel to Shutter Island, Boston Harbor, to investigate a criminal case at Ashecliffe Hospital. They proceed to investigate the disappearance of Rachel Solando, a mental hospital prisoner who drowned her three children.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

American Psycho

Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and attractive guy in his late twenties, is the main character in the 1987 setting. He lives in New York and joins a group that keeps its membership private and only allows a few people in. Patrick, on the other hand, conceals his sociopathic disposition under a veneer.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

This is the narrative of Mikael Blomkvist, a financial journalist who has acquired a black spot on his identity. Henrik Vanger employs him to unravel the mystery of his niece's death forty years ago, providing him with the perfect opportunity to reclaim his self-respect. The events that follow will startle you.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The Shining

Remember when Joey was reading 'The Shining' on the popular television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S? This is the same book. Jack Torrance is tasked with looking after the Overlook Hotel, an abandoned hotel in Colorado. He settles there with his wife and son Danny, but Danny continues to experience strange things that become more frequent with time.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

 

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

