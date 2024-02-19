4 Must-Watch Hindi-Dubbed Korean Dramas Streaming on MX Player



K-dramas have transcended language barriers, earning international praise for their touching plotlines. The availability of subtitles in several languages on major streaming platforms has helped to build their global fan base. Furthermore, certain OTT services now provide access to Hindi-dubbed K-dramas, broadening the reach even more.

Below is a list of some of the K-dramas that are available on MX Player.

Suspicious Partner

The plot revolves around Noh Ji-wook (played by Ji Chang-wook), a skillful prosecutor, and Eun Bong-hee (played by Nam Ji-hyun), a promising young lawyer. Their paths cross when Bong-hee begins working as a trainee for Ji-wook. When Bong-hee becomes the top suspect in a murder case, the plot twists unexpectedly, leading to a compelling journey of investigating the crime and finding buried secrets about their pasts. Despite legal hurdles and emotional growth, the show masterfully balances dramatic courtroom scenes with sweet moments. What sets this Korean drama apart is not just its gripping plot, but also the captivating on-screen chemistry between Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun. Whether you enjoy legal dramas or are a romantic, this series will provide an exciting and emotionally satisfying viewing experience.

I Am Not A Robot

The Korean drama revolves around Kim Min-kyu (played by Yoo Seung-ho), a wealthy and solitary young man who is very allergic to human contact. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Aji-3, a humanoid robot programmed to mimic human emotions and behavior. Min-kyu is unaware that the genuine developer of Aji-3, Jo Ji-ah (played by Chae Soo-bin), steps in to mimic the robot and fulfill a contractual obligation, laying the groundwork for a sequence of hilarious and uplifting incidents. The plot becomes more complex as Min-kyu develops affections for the 'robot,' which Ji-ah reciprocates but cannot express. The appeal of this Korean drama stems from its endearing characters, smart humour, and study of human emotions through the lens of artificial intelligence.

Miss Hammurabi

This legal K-drama brings a new perspective to the courtroom genre, skillfully weaving legal complexities with human emotions and ethical quandaries. The plot revolves around the lives of three judges stationed in the fictional Central District Court in Seoul. Park Cha Oh-reum (Go Ara) takes the stage as a passionate and conscientious rookie judge dedicated to justice and fairness. She is accompanied by the seasoned and pragmatic Lim Ba-reun (Kim Myung-soo) and the knowledgeable and sympathetic Han Se-sang (Sung-dong-il), who form an unusual but intriguing trio. Through these people, the drama dives into societal challenges, highlighting the human sides of those dedicated to justice. With a captivating story and a strong cast led by Go Ara and Kim Myung-soo, this Korean drama offers an intelligent and engaging look at law, morality, and the quest for justice.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

The show's thought-provoking premise and captivating characters revolve around Kang Mi-rae (Im Soo-hyang), a young woman who gets plastic surgery to avoid public scrutiny over her appearance. Despite her initial adulation for her enhanced beauty, her peers become judgmental after they learn about the procedure. Mi-rae seeks assistance from fellow student Do Kyung-seok (played by Cha Eun-woo) as she faces the hardships of rebuilding her life at university. This drama not only captivates spectators with realistic characters and an emotionally intense plot but also serves as a reflective mirror, exposing society's preconceived conceptions of beauty.

Whether viewers are drawn to romance, suspense, or legal drama, these offerings promise hours of captivating storytelling and immersive viewing experiences.