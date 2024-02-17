Binge-Watch These Exciting New Netflix Series and Movies This Weekend

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Discover a diverse range of binge-worthy series and movies now streaming on Netflix, from unconventional dating shows to thrilling ninja sagas.

Highlights

  • Unconventional dating meets comedic twists in Ready, Set, Love.
  • House of Ninjas offers a captivating blend of family dynamics and action-packed ninja sequences.
  • AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2 explores teenage rebellion in a traditional setting with Arab realism.

Binge-Watch These Exciting New Netflix Series and Movies This Weekend
Are you looking for some binge-worthy content this weekend? Look no further than Netflix, where a wide variety of series and movies await. From quirky dating games to high-stakes ninja dramas, here are some new binge-worthy Netflix series and movies to add to your watchlist in February.

Also Read: OTT Movie Releases to Watch Out for This Week




Ready, Set, Love

Enter a bizarre universe where women fight for the ideal gentleman in a government-sponsored game show. With so few males left in Thailand, the battle is intense as 100 women compete for a chance at love. Think Squid Game meets courtship, but with a comedic twist and a beautiful ending.

House of Ninjas

Dive into the world of the Tawara family, Japan's last ninja clan. When Tokyo faces its most serious crisis, the Tawaras must embrace their ninja history to combat mysterious opponents. This series, featuring family dynamics and ninja action, promises to be a captivating blend of history and battle.

Also Read: 7 Titles to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar This Valentine’s Day

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2

Return to the renowned Al Rawabi School for Girls, where a fresh cohort of students navigates rebellion and adolescent turmoil in a traditional environment. Follow Sarah as she strives to establish herself on the social ladder. Additionally, the series attempts to blend Arab realism with the rebellious spirit of modern teen drama.

Players

Join sportswriter Mack and her friend Adam as they explore the differences between casual dating and serious partnerships. Directed by Trish Sie, this romantic comedy features attractive leads, witty banter, and comforting love lessons.

So, grab your snacks and settle in for a weekend of binge-watching with these captivating Netflix series and movies!

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

