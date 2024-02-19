Jio to Soon Launch New Feature Phone in India

The JioBharat B1 brought 4G connectivity, the ability to make UPI payments, watch online content through JioCinema, and more at a very affordable price for feature phone users. With the JioBharat B2, we should expect no less. The device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telco, is now also doubling down on devices, especially feature phones.
  • The company aims to make India 2G mukt, and thus, Jio is launching feature phones that support 4G.
  • Jio launched the JioBharat B1 which is currently listed on Amazon India for Rs 1,299 only. 

Reliance Jio, India's largest telco, is now also doubling down on devices, especially feature phones. The company aims to make India 2G mukt, and thus, Jio is launching feature phones that support 4G. In 2023, Jio announced the JioBharat platform, under which the company said that it would partner with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and launch feature phones with 4G capabilities around the Rs 1000 price point. Jio also launched the JioBharat B1 which is currently listed on Amazon India for Rs 1,299 only.




Now, Jio is reportedly going to launch another feature phone under the JioBharat platform, according to a report by 91Mobiles. Although the company has not officially confirmed the existence of the new phone, it has been spotted on a certification site. The new device is likely the JioBharat B2.

Read More - Jio Bharat Phone: Everything to Know about India’s Cheapest 4G Phone

What Can We Expect?

The JioBharat B1 brought 4G connectivity, the ability to make UPI payments, watch online content through JioCinema, and more at a very affordable price for feature phone users. With the JioBharat B2, we should expect no less. The device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Other details about the feature phone are not yet available. Since the phone has been listed on BIS, its launch is likely not far away.

Read More - JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G Now Available for Users at Rs 999, Check Features

For now, consumers can still get the JioBharat B1 from Amazon India. Through this feature phone, users can access platforms such as JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioPay, and more. There's a digital camera and a 2000mAh battery packed inside the phone. It is locked only for the Jio network and will support 4G connectivity. The device features a 2.4-inch display and is a competitive product especially when you consider the offerings from Nokia, Motorola, and Lava with same specifications and capabilities.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

