5 Korean Dramas on Netflix for Hopeless Romantics



Korean dramas are quite popular in today's world. Thanks to globalisation, we can watch these mind-blowing drama series produced in Korea from anywhere in the world. 'Business Proposal' is one such Korean drama that has received a lot of love. This workplace romance will have you believing in serendipity and the power of fate.

If you've already fallen in love with this K-drama, here are some other series you should watch on Netflix.

Suspicious Partner (2017)

The 2017 Korean drama 'Suspicious Partner' tells the narrative of a young girl who aspires to become a lawyer. As a prosecutor's trainee, she works on a murder case under supervision. She falls in love with him after they become close while working together. However, things take a turn when she is suspected of murder in the case.

Where Stars Land (2018)

The plot of this Korean drama revolves around the life of an enigmatic man. He works at an airport and meets Han Yeo-rum, a girl who wants to be the best but is quite clumsy. They both work in the same department and quickly become close. They end up falling for one another, causing his mysteries to unfold.

The Doctors (2016)

This is a lovely, magical love story between two people. Hye-jung is a young girl who struggles to connect emotionally with others due to her childhood traumas. However, when a doctor named Hong Ji-hong enters her life, she begins to learn about the numerous pleasures of life and how to express herself more effectively.

Memories of the Alhambra (2018)

This Korean drama series, set in the gorgeous landscapes of Spain and South Korea, follows the lives of a company's CEO and the owner of a hostel. They get entangled in some difficulties generated by an augmented reality game.

King the Land (2023)

The story of 'King the Land' revolves around Goo Won, one of the heirs to The King Group, who owns a number of luxury hotels. During his inheritance war, he encounters a hotelier named Cheon Sa-rang. She is noted for her captivating smile. However, there is a breach between the two characters.

These Korean dramas on Netflix offer an immersive escape into the world of love, fantasy, and human connection.