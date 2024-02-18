Jio’s 4G Laptop Coming with 100GB Cloud Storage and Quick Heal for 1 Year

Reliance Jio's 4G laptop - JioBook, got a refresh in 2023. The super affordable laptop was showcased by the telco during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023. While it is not suitable for a majority of the market who want a slightly high-powered machine to engage in heavy multitasking smoothly, it can be a great tool for students who are just starting out. If you want to learn coding, you can do it on this laptop. Not just coding, writing or preparing documents, presentations, handling emails, doing college tasks, and more can be done on the JioBook, which doesn't need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network to get internet access, as it supports 4G connectivity.









Reliance Jio calls it, "India's first learning book."

Let me walk you through the features/specifications of the JioBook 4G.

JioBook 4G: Key Features and Specifications

The JioBook comes with an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD screen and is very compact. It is super thin and is powered by the MediaTek octa-core chip. The laptop runs on the JioOS, an operating system developed by Reliance Jio. The company says that the laptop can deliver a battery life of 8+ hours, which is excellent.

You can access JioTV for educational channels on JioBook, and when you want to play games, you can access JioGames which enables cloud gaming.

JioBook 4G is coming with two great offers right now - a Quick Heal subscription for one year and 100GB cloud storage from DigiBoxx, also for a year.

There's 64GB internal storage and 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, which is decent for a laptop of this price. The JioBook 4G can also support connecting with dual-band Wi-Fi networks.

JioBook 4G Price

The JioBook 4G is available on Amazon India for Rs 14,701 only. It is a good product for people looking to do basic tasks on a super affordable laptop. The best part about it is that it doesn't need Wi-Fi connectivity as it can latch to a 4G network for data.