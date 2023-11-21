JioMotive: What is this New Jio Product and What You Get

Reliance Retail, a Reliance Industries-owned entity has started importing and selling a new IoT (Internet-of-Things) device in India called JioMotive. The product was launched in a silent manner and it is now available in the market. You can buy it online via JioMart. Note that while the product carries the branding of Jio, it is imported and sold by Reliance Retail. However, you might be able to get it at your nearest Jio retail store along with the Reliance Digital stores. Let's take a look at what the product is and what you get with it.









JioMotive: What is it?

JioMotive is an OBD (on-board diagnostics) product that can be plugged into your car. It supports 4G connectivity and thus will act as a real-time tracker for you. JioMotive plugs into the OBD-II port that is usually under the dashboard, near the steering wheel. With this IoT product, you will be able to access valuable information about your vehicle's health, performance, and real-time location, and enable Wi-Fi.

The product is made in China and then imported by Reliance Retail.

Real-time vehicle tracking is a useful feature for businesses as well as regular car owners. You can also utilise features such as geo-fencing and time-fencing with JioMotive. There's support for anti-tow alerts, anti-theft features, driving behaviour analysis, device tamper alerts, accident detection and more.

JioMotive Price in India

If you are thinking of purchasing the JioMotive in India, currently, you will have to shell out Rs 4,999 for it. It comes with a warranty of 1 year. You can install the product yourself and download the JioThings app to access analytics. It is returnable in 7 days if it is defective. As mentioned above, you can get the product from JioMart itself.