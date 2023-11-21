JioMotive: What is this New Jio Product and What You Get

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

JioMotive is an OBD (on-board diagnostics) product that can be plugged into your car. It supports 4G connectivity and thus will act as a real-time tracker for you. JioMotive plugs into the OBD-II port that is usually under the dashboard, near the steering wheel.

Highlights

  • Reliance Retail, a Reliance Industries-owned entity has started importing and selling a new IoT (Internet-of-Things) device in India called JioMotive.
  • The product was launched in a silent manner and it is now available in the market.
  • Note that while the product carries the branding of Jio, it is imported and sold by Reliance Retail.

Follow Us

jiomotive what is this new jio product

Reliance Retail, a Reliance Industries-owned entity has started importing and selling a new IoT (Internet-of-Things) device in India called JioMotive. The product was launched in a silent manner and it is now available in the market. You can buy it online via JioMart. Note that while the product carries the branding of Jio, it is imported and sold by Reliance Retail. However, you might be able to get it at your nearest Jio retail store along with the Reliance Digital stores. Let's take a look at what the product is and what you get with it.




Read More - Jio Working on a Rs 15000 Cloud Laptop: Report

JioMotive: What is it?

JioMotive is an OBD (on-board diagnostics) product that can be plugged into your car. It supports 4G connectivity and thus will act as a real-time tracker for you. JioMotive plugs into the OBD-II port that is usually under the dashboard, near the steering wheel. With this IoT product, you will be able to access valuable information about your vehicle's health, performance, and real-time location, and enable Wi-Fi.

The product is made in China and then imported by Reliance Retail.

Real-time vehicle tracking is a useful feature for businesses as well as regular car owners. You can also utilise features such as geo-fencing and time-fencing with JioMotive. There's support for anti-tow alerts, anti-theft features, driving behaviour analysis, device tamper alerts, accident detection and more.

Read More - JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

JioMotive Price in India

If you are thinking of purchasing the JioMotive in India, currently, you will have to shell out Rs 4,999 for it. It comes with a warranty of 1 year. You can install the product yourself and download the JioThings app to access analytics. It is returnable in 7 days if it is defective. As mentioned above, you can get the product from JioMart itself.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Habib :

Amra border elakay thaki vai.gp,bl,robi, teletalk er network o ase.

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Krishn :

All spends on bsnl are wastages drowning down the drain. They will keep deploying 4G "soon" forever.

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

PARAG SHAH :

As usual the whatsapp channel not working properly, i tried to book an dead pone complaint it reverted by saying…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Yogesh :

Off-Topic; Bsnl Got the spectrum from the Government by assigning 700 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands for 4G/…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Faraz :

Oh.. what about service providers of your country like Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi/Airtel ? Do they not have network ? &…

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments