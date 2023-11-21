Four New Tamil Films Available for Streaming on OTT Platforms

Reported by Yashika Goel

Movies are a great way to entertain us, no matter our mood or the weather outside. With the latest Tamil releases on digital platforms, you're sure to find something to watch.

Highlights

  • Irugapatru is a romantic drama that explores the themes of love and rediscovery.
  • Shot Boot Three is a children's drama that tells the story of three friends and their adventures.
  • Raththam is a crime thriller that follows an editor as he investigates a murder.

Four New Tamil Films Available for Streaming on OTT Platforms
A movie can never fail to entertain us, regardless of our mood or the weather outside. Explore the latest Tamil releases on digital platforms for all-around pleasure. These recent Tamil films on OTT are a must-watch if you're looking for watching something.

Also Read: Seven Must-Watch Films on Amazon Prime Video




Here are the latest Tamil films available on OTT platforms that you should watch:

Irugapatru

"Irugupatru" is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan, starring Shraddha Srinath and Vikram Prabhu in key roles. The plot revolves around three miserable married couples who set off on a journey to rediscover love.

OTT platform: Netflix

Shot Boot Three

"Shot Boot Three" is a children's drama written and directed by Arun Vaidyanathan, featuring Sneha, Venkat Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and others. The plot revolves around three small children who are frequently left alone by their overworked parents. The rest is determined by how the three befriend a dog and spend their time.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Latest Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Weekend

Raththam

"Raththam" is a CS Amudham-directed Tamil crime thriller starring Vijay Anthony, Mahima Nambiar, Remya Nambeesan, Nandita Swetha, and others. The plot revolves around an editor of a publication who is forced to return to his former workplace when his friend is murdered. The plot unfolds as he solves the puzzle.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Koozhangal

"Konzhangal" is a Tamil drama directed by Vinothraj PS and starring Chella Pandi and Karuththadaiyaan. In the film, a young child sets off on a journey with his abusive and alcoholic father in search of his mother, who has fled family strife. Their journey unfolds against a backdrop of raw emotions and difficult conditions, providing a gripping story of family and survival.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the world of Tamil cinema from the comfort of your own space.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

