Ooredoo Kuwait Trials Solar Hybrid-Powered Signal Boosters



Ooredoo Kuwait announced that it has introduced solar hybrid-powered signal boosters in select rural locations on the mainland and islands of Kuwait earlier this year in a trial aimed to embrace green energy solutions for sustainable telecom infrastructure. The telco said the primary goal is to reduce reliance on diesel generators.

Strategic Trial Locations

The trial locations, including Wafra Road, Failka Island, Subiya, and Abdali Road, have been carefully chosen to assess the performance of these solar-powered boosters in diverse environments. Ooredoo Kuwait said this eco-friendly initiative aligns with Ooredoo Kuwait's commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

Reducing Carbon Footprint

The implementation of these green energy solutions is expected to lower carbon emissions and operational costs. Ooredoo Kuwait emphasises that solar energy, recognised for its eco-friendly and economically attractive nature, is chosen for its cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

Economically Efficient Approach

By testing solar systems as an alternative to diesel generators, Ooredoo Kuwait said it not only aims for a greener approach but also strives for an economically efficient way to power its network infrastructure.

Through the adoption of solar hybrid power, the company aims to assess the efficiency and feasibility of alternative energy sources for its telecom infrastructure. Ooredoo Kuwait believes that the outcomes of this initiative will pave the way for a greener and more cost-effective future in the telecommunications industry.