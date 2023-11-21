Ooredoo Kuwait Trials Solar Hybrid-Powered Signal Boosters

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ooredoo Kuwait has introduced solar hybrid-powered signal boosters in select locations to embrace green energy solutions for sustainable telecom infrastructure.

Highlights

  • Solar hybrid-powered boosters introduced for sustainable connectivity.
  • Carefully chosen trial locations for diverse environmental assessments.
  • Anticipated lower carbon emissions and operational costs with green energy.

Follow Us

Ooredoo Kuwait Trials Solar Hybrid-Powered Signal Boosters
Ooredoo Kuwait announced that it has introduced solar hybrid-powered signal boosters in select rural locations on the mainland and islands of Kuwait earlier this year in a trial aimed to embrace green energy solutions for sustainable telecom infrastructure. The telco said the primary goal is to reduce reliance on diesel generators.

Also Read: Ooredoo Introduces WiFi 7 for Businesses in Kuwait




Strategic Trial Locations

The trial locations, including Wafra Road, Failka Island, Subiya, and Abdali Road, have been carefully chosen to assess the performance of these solar-powered boosters in diverse environments. Ooredoo Kuwait said this eco-friendly initiative aligns with Ooredoo Kuwait's commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

Also Read: Ooredoo Kuwait Announces Integration of NB-IoT Technology Into Its Network

Reducing Carbon Footprint

The implementation of these green energy solutions is expected to lower carbon emissions and operational costs. Ooredoo Kuwait emphasises that solar energy, recognised for its eco-friendly and economically attractive nature, is chosen for its cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

Economically Efficient Approach

By testing solar systems as an alternative to diesel generators, Ooredoo Kuwait said it not only aims for a greener approach but also strives for an economically efficient way to power its network infrastructure.

Also Read: Elisa Powers Mobile Towers in Estonia With Solar Energy

Through the adoption of solar hybrid power, the company aims to assess the efficiency and feasibility of alternative energy sources for its telecom infrastructure. Ooredoo Kuwait believes that the outcomes of this initiative will pave the way for a greener and more cost-effective future in the telecommunications industry.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Habib :

Amra border elakay thaki vai.gp,bl,robi, teletalk er network o ase.

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Krishn :

All spends on bsnl are wastages drowning down the drain. They will keep deploying 4G "soon" forever.

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

PARAG SHAH :

As usual the whatsapp channel not working properly, i tried to book an dead pone complaint it reverted by saying…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Yogesh :

Off-Topic; Bsnl Got the spectrum from the Government by assigning 700 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands for 4G/…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Faraz :

Oh.. what about service providers of your country like Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi/Airtel ? Do they not have network ? &…

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments