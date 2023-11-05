Ooredoo Introduces WiFi 7 for Businesses in Kuwait



Ooredoo Kuwait announced today the launch of Managed WiFi 7 through 'CloudConnect,' a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution in partnership with Huawei. With this launch, Ooredoo has become the first operator in Kuwait to introduce WiFi 7 technology specifically for businesses. According to Ooredoo, the introduction of the 'CloudConnect' solution is set to revolutionise enterprise networking in Kuwait.

CloudConnect solution

Ooredoo Kuwait said the CloudConnect solution introduces a comprehensive suite of cloud-managed networking services, and WiFi 7 is one of the key features that revolutionises business connectivity. The statement noted, "CloudConnect has the potential to unlock the full capabilities of Kuwait's multi-branch campus networks, all supported by Wi-Fi 7."

Ooredoo Kuwait says by implementing CloudConnect, businesses can benefit from improved network efficiency, as well as enhanced data security and compliance with local regulations.

VoLTE, 5G Roaming Milestones

In another recent development, Ooredoo Kuwait announced 5G, VoLTE, and Roaming milestones, which the telco claims to have set new industry standards. Ooredoo Kuwait announced that it offers the largest 5G and Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) coverage in Kuwait.

Regarding global connectivity, the telco said it provides connectivity in over 175 countries via more than 350 operators, ensuring travellers an uninterrupted service and connectivity experience.

Furthermore, Ooredoo Kuwait stated that its 5G services are now available in 50 countries through a network of 76 operators. Ooredoo also noted that it is the sole operator in Kuwait to offer unlimited internet while international roaming.