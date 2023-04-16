Ooredoo Kuwait Tests Advanced 5G Technology with 2CC CA

Ooredoo Kuwait, a leading telecommunications operator in Kuwait, has successfully completed testing of Advanced 5G technology using Two Carrier Aggregation (2CC CA) to deliver ultra-fast download speeds of over 3 Gbps. This marks a significant milestone in Ooredoo's efforts to enhance its operations, services, and digital network.

Spectrum in sub-6 Ghz Bands Aggregated

The test involved aggregating connectivity from two large continuous 5G spectrum blocks operating in the Sub-6 GHz bands. The trial delivered ultra-fast internet speeds over different commercial 5G smartphones and routers.

Advanced CA Technologies

According to the statement by the company, With 5G Carrier Aggregation, superior data rates and enhanced capacity can support connectivity for a large number of consumer and enterprise devices in wider coverage areas, providing an enhanced experience. The CA technology improves spectrum resource efficiency, enabling 5G standalone (SA), paving the way for next-generation technologies, and offering the extensive bandwidth required for Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) and Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (uRLLC) applications.

Ooredoo Kuwait said, "The company continues to trial Advanced 5G innovative technologies to enhance network performance and improve customer experience. Advanced 5G, using 5.5G, improves 5G service coverage and delivers ultra-fast data rates which allows more customers to access Ooredoo Kuwait's cutting-edge network with upgraded experience."

"Aggregation of multiple spectrum bands will be a key milestone towards achieving high-performing 5G network supporting digital transformation requirements across a wide range of industries."

Kuwait Vision 2035

As the fastest mobile network provider in Kuwait, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to maintain its position by continuously expanding its network capabilities with state-of-the-art industry-leading technologies.

The company's ambitious strategy includes providing uninterrupted innovative digital solutions to its customers, enriching their digital experience, and enabling them to keep pace with the acceleration in digital transformation in line with the 2035 Kuwait Vision.