Get Ready to Binge: 8 New Web Series Available on Netflix in April 2023

Are you prepared to watch everything on Netflix this April? Netflix is releasing a hot new lineup of web series in April that combines action, comedy, and drama. There are nine shows to look forward to, each with unique characters and unpredictable twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. So, mark your calendars and get ready to press play.

Here is the list of fresh web shows coming to Netflix in April:

War Sailor

The Norwegian television series "War Sailor" follows a merchant ship's struggles to survive after World War II, with Espen Klouman Hiner, Oddgeir Thune, and Jesper Malm as the main actors.

Release date: April 2, 2023

IRL- In Real Love

A new Netflix original series titled "IRL- In Real Love" explores the modern dating dilemma of finding love through traditional methods or online connections. The show follows four individuals with different dating styles as they navigate the ups and downs of meeting someone they've connected with online in person. Gauahar Khan and Rannvijay Singha are the hosts of the show, with Raghu Ram serving as its director.

Release date: April 6, 2023

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - To The Swordsmith Village

Anime enthusiasts can look forward to the release of the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, titled "To the Swordsmith Village", on April 10, 2023. The show will cover the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga series.

Release date: April 10, 2023

Florida Man

Florida Man, a limited series produced by Jason Bateman's Aggregate Films and created by Donald Todd, follows the story of Mike Valentine, portrayed by Edgar Ramirez, a former gambling addict who returns to his home state to search for a missing girl named Delly. The show stars Emory Cohen, Anthony LaPaglia, and Lex Scott Davis and features seven episodes.

Release date: April 13, 2023

Obsession

Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy will star in the British sexual thriller limited series Obsession, which will debut on Netflix on April 13 in all countries. In the series, a reputable London surgeon's relationship with his son's fiancee develops into an erotic infatuation that threatens to alter their lives irrevocably.

Release date: April 13, 2023

Queenmaker

"Queenmaker" is a Korean drama series that follows two women, Hwang Do Hee and Oh Seung Sook, as they collaborate to help Oh Seung Sook become the mayor of Seoul. The show features Kim Hee Ae, Moon So Ri, Ryu Soo Young, and Kim Tae Hoon as the main cast.

Release date: April 14, 2023

Chimp Empire

The four-part docuseries Chimp Empire, narrated by Mahershala Ali, delves into the intricate family dynamics, risky territorial disputes, and social politics of the largest chimpanzee troop ever found in Uganda.

Release date: April 19, 2023

The Diplomat

The Diplomat is centered on Kate Wyler (played by Keri Russell), the recently appointed US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she navigates through diplomatic crises, builds strategic alliances in London, adjusts to her newfound celebrity status, and strives to maintain her marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler.

Release date: April 20, 2023

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

In its third season, "Indian Matchmaking" is a reality show that follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she works to find compatible partners for her Indian and Indian American clients. Since its Netflix premiere, the show has garnered both positive and negative attention. The upcoming season is expected to continue with the same format.

Release date: April 21, 2023