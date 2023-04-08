Exciting Netflix Original Series Premiering in Early April

OTT giant Netflix always has something surprising in store for its viewers. It has produced some of the most iconic shows of all time, such as 13 Reasons Why, Money Heist, and Stranger Things, and continues to acquire captivating titles from various genres. Let's take a look at some of the Netflix original series set to premiere in early April for streaming on OTT.

The Woman King

The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, stars Viola Davis, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and others. "As a dark-skinned actress of color with a big nose and full lips, there aren't many opportunities available. Their narratives are extremely limited," Davis said. The movie arrived on the streamer on Monday.

Lewis Capaldi

How I'm Feeling Now, a documentary directed by Joe Pearlman, chronicles the rise of Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi from a young ambitious artist with a viral performance to a Grammy-nominated pop sensation. The 1 hour and 36-minute long documentary started streaming on Wednesday.

IRL - In Real Love

IRL - In Real Love, a reality show hosted by actor-model Gauahar Khan and host-actor Rannvijay Singha, is the newest show on the scene. The show runners are Raghu-Rajiv of Roadies fame. It started streaming on Netflix on Thursday, April 6. "Four singles seeking love navigate its ups and downs through real and online connections, but will they choose virtual romance or go offline?" asks the streamer in the program description.

Thicker Than Water

Thicker Than Water, the upcoming French thriller series starring Nawell Madani, Kahina Carina, Paul Hamy, and Walid Afkir, among others, focuses on the tumultuous life of a journalist who meets a legendary and dangerous drug lord. The series, created by Madani and Simon Jablonka, started streaming on Friday, April 7.

Obsession

Obsession, a limited series about a London-based surgeon whose affair with his son's girlfriend causes problems in his life, will debut on the streaming service on April 13. The show includes several actors, including Anil Goutam, Indira Varma, Charlie Murphy, and Richard Armitage from Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, and Pilgrimage (Andor). Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D'Sa are the directors.