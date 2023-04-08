Aztelekom Expands Fiber Network to Over 2,000 Homes in Oghuz

Aztelekom, the leading telecommunications company in Azerbaijan, has announced that it has provided high-speed internet connectivity to more than 2,000 households in the Oguz region by expanding the fiber optic network in the community. The company has used GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology to offer this service to 2,046 households. Currently, 1,082 subscribers are using the service.

Rollout of GPON Network

According to the statement by the company, The construction of the GPON network in the city of Oguz has been completed, and work on building the network in the Calut and Bayan villages of the Oguz region has also begun. With the expansion of the fiber network, the quality of service has also improved.

Plan Speed Offerings and Charges

Aztelekom said with the implementation of the new GPON technology, subscribers are offered high-speed internet packages ranging from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps. These packages include internet-only, internet plus telephony, internet plus television, and internet plus telephony plus television. The service fee varies between 18 AZN and 54 AZN, depending on the selected package and customer demand.

To subscribe to the services, citizens can call Aztelekom's "170" call center or visit the company's branch office in Oguz City. They can also apply through the official website of the company.

Online Azerbaijan Project

The expansion of fiber network in Oguz is part of the Online Azerbaijan project. It is worth noting that as part of the "Online Azerbaijan" project implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport in Azerbaijan, work is underway to provide high-speed internet to other regions of the country in line with the deployment of modern technologies.