Airtel, Jio and Vi 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 100

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea are the three private telecom operators in India. All of these telcos offer their customers 4G prepaid data vouchers under Rs 100. These affordable data vouchers are meant to help customers enjoy a seamless data consumption experience. Basically, whenever a customer exhausts his/her FUP (fair-usage-policy) data for the day, these data vouchers can help in getting data at an affordable rate for the short term. Today, we will be looking at the data vouchers offered by the Indian private telcos, which are priced under Rs 100.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 181 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Data Vouchers Under Rs 100

Bharti Airtel has many data vouchers priced under Rs 100. The most affordable one costs Rs 19 and offers 1GB of data for 1 day. The second one on the list is the Rs 58 plan which gives 3GB of data and has the same validity as the user's existing prepaid plan. Then there's the Rs 65 plan which offers 4GB of data and again has the same validity as the user's base prepaid plan. Last on the list is the Rs 98 plan, which also has the same validity as the user's existing prepaid plan and offers 5GB of data.

Reliance Jio Data Vouchers Under Rs 100

Reliance Jio's base prepaid 4G data voucher under Rs 100 costs Rs 15. This plan gives you 1GB of data. Then you can go for the Rs 25 plan, which comes with 2GB of data. In case you want more data, then you can go for the Rs 61 plan. This plan comes with 6GB of data. All three plans mentioned here have the same validity as the user's active prepaid plan. Apart from these plans, there are no more data vouchers under Rs 100 from Jio.

Vodafone Idea Data Vouchers Under Rs 100

Vodafone Idea also has multiple options for consumers looking for prepaid data vouchers under Rs 100. The base plan from the company comes for Rs 19 and offers 1GB of data for 1 day. The second plan that you can get is the Rs 29 plan which comes with 2GB of data and has a validity of just 2 days. Then there's the Rs 39 plan which comes with a validity of 7 days and offers 3GB of data. You can also check out the Rs 58 plan, which gives consumers 3GB of data, but it comes with a validity of 28 days. In case you want more data, then you can go for the Rs 75 plan, which offers 6GB of data for 7 days.

There are more data vouchers, but they are meant for getting additional benefits such as access to OTT platforms, and that is why we are not including them in the list here.