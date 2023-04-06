Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 181 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the largest telecom operators in India, has silently added a new prepaid plan for customers. This new plan costs Rs 181 and is a 4G data voucher. This means that it is a plan that can be purchased on top of an existing base plan which comes with voice calling, data and SMS benefits. With this plan, users can boost their data consumption if they are mostly relying on mobile data for working from home or streaming videos online. Let's look at what users will get with this newly launched Rs 181 Vodafone Idea prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 181 Plan Benefits

The Rs 181 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a total validity of 30 days. With this plan, users will get 1GB of daily data for the entire validity. Note that once the 1GB of data is exhausted, it resets at the end of the day. This plan can complement your data usage in case you use a ton of mobile data. Since Vi has not launched 5G yet, this plan is only going to give you a 4G data experience.

If you want 5G, then you can look at the offerings of Airtel and Jio. What's interesting about this plan is that it is the exact replica of Airtel's Rs 181 plan. Once again, Vi has brought a prepaid plan that offers exactly the same benefits as Airtel's plans. The telco has been losing subscribers for a long time now, and clearly, bringing new prepaid plans, which are the copy of its competition, is not going to help with turning things around.

Vi is currently on the lookout for funding so that it can launch 5G network services throughout India as well. The telco has been losing subscribers for 22 months now, and if things don't change soon, its active subscriber base would go below the 200 million mark in the coming months.