Netplus Strengthens Broadband Network With IP Infusion’s OcNOS

Netplus Broadband, a leading internet service provider in North India, has partnered with IP Infusion, a provider of open network software and solutions, to enhance its network security, efficiency and transmission rates. Netplus Broadband is the internet arm of Fastway Transmissions and provides Broadband, fixed-line and enterprise services to customers in eight states and over 400 cities.

Netplus Broadband Strengthens its Network

As part of its expansion plans, Netplus Broadband has selected IP Infusion's OcNOS software to strengthen and scale its network. The software will replace ZTE and run on UfiSpace's open networking hardware platform. Netplus Broadband will also use OcNOS's Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) and Ethernet VPN (EVPN) features to provide secure and fast connections to its customers.

Helps Netplus lower its CAPEX and OPEX

The IP Infusion software is highly cost-effective, easy to integrate and interoperates seamlessly with Netplus Broadband's legacy Nokia and Cisco routers. The deployment of the software is expected to help Netplus Broadband lower its CAPEX and OPEX while providing a shorter time to market for new services.

Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director at Netplus, said, "We are continually striving to provide the best possible internet service to our customers, who rely on us for secure, fast and economical connections. Our research confirmed that IP Infusion's open networking OcNOS software not only boasts superior technology but is highly cost-effective, easy to integrate and will strategically position us for further expansion."

Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion said, "Netplus chose to integrate OcNOS for its demonstrated reliability, competitive pricing and the IP Infusion commitment to customer service. We are confident they will find network disaggregation to be highly beneficial with many market attributes including lower CAPEX and OPEX and a shorter time to rolling out new services to their customers."

The partnership between Netplus Broadband and IP Infusion is set to further strengthen the internet service provider's position in the highly competitive North Indian market while offering customers enhanced network capabilities and improved services.