BSNL Offers Free Data on 4G SIM Upgrade to Boost Adoption of Upcoming 4G Services

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is promoting the transition to 4G technology by offering users additional data when they upgrade from their old 2G, 3G SIM cards to BSNL's 4G SIM.

Highlights

  • BSNL encourages users to upgrade to 4G SIMs to prepare for the forthcoming 4G services.
  • BSNL introduces festive season offers for users who recharge via BSNL Selfcare app.
  • BSNL to commence deployment of large-scale 4G infrastructure in India.

Follow Us

BSNL Offers Free Data on 4G SIM Upgrade to Boost Adoption of Upcoming 4G Services

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering users extra data benefits when they upgrade their old BSNL 2G/3G SIM to a BSNL 4G SIM as part of its efforts to encourage users to switch to the latest technology SIM and experience its soon-to-be-launched 4G services. BSNL Andhra Pradesh, in a tweet, urged users to upgrade their old 2G/3G SIM to 4G for free and receive 4GB of free data, which is valid for three months.




Also Read: BSNL Offers Extra Benefits to Subscribers Under Diwali Offer

BSNL 4G SIM Upgrade

Once upgraded to 4G SIM, Customers can enjoy this data on BSNL's high-speed network if it is available in their area. BSNL stated that customers can visit their nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre, Franchisee, Retailer, or DSA to upgrade to a 4G SIM.

BSNL AP users can send an SMS with the message 'SIM' to 54040 to check their SIM card type. If customers receive a reply SMS indicating 3G, BSNL said they can upgrade their SIM to 4G for free. BSNL has been encouraging users to upgrade their SIM cards to 4G for some time now, in line with the digitisation of KYC, as per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) guidelines issued earlier.

Also Read: BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP Circle: Report

BSNL Diwali Offer

As reported by TelecomTalk, BSNL recently introduced two festive season offers for users who recharge via the 'BSNL Selfcare app'. These offers include a 2 percent discount on recharges exceeding Rs 249 and an additional 3GB of data starting from October 21 when recharging with any of the following denominations: STV 251, 299, 398, 499, 599, and PV 666.

Also Read: BSNL 4G Launch Update at IMC 2023

BSNL 4G Launch Update

According to the IT and Telecom Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, BSNL will commence the deployment of large-scale 4G infrastructure in India from Diwali. BSNL's encouragement for its users to upgrade to 4G SIMs and experience the technology is part of the same initiative aimed at facilitating the upgrade.

During IMC 2023, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), P K Purwar, confirmed that the company aims to deploy 4G across the country by June 2024, after which the focus would shift to 5G rollout.

In October, BSNL celebrated its 23 years of connecting India and is currently in the process of launching more than 1 lakh 4G sites nationwide in 2023-2024.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

@Faraz, In past also I made it clear to you that until UL 5G offer is alive people will keep…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

Did anyone recently recharged annual plan getting unlimited 5G till 2024 oct/nov ? Also I've been hearing that Airtel stopped…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

That is why stock value of HDFC bank going down while Vi share price rising.

Vi Gets Rs 2000 Crore from HDFC Bank

Faruk Kadir :

Dear TT, When we are going to get jio Airfibre review? I'm using one its not suitable for gaming. Ping…

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan Cost for Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual…

Iambic Potato :

I have been using Vi since February of this year. Overall, Wi-Fi Calling has been pretty much flawless for me,…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments