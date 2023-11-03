BSNL Offers Extra Benefits to Subscribers Under Diwali Offer

BSNL is offering extra data benefits and exclusive discounts to its users during the Diwali Offer.

Highlights

  • BSNL's Diwali offer brings extra data for users recharging via the Self-Care App.
  • Various recharge plans with benefits ranging from data to free SMS.
  • App users enjoy an exclusive 2 percent discount on prepaid recharge vouchers.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), in the spirit of the Festival of Lights, is making this Diwali special for its users by providing additional benefits and exclusive discounts. Check out the benefits that BSNL is offering to its users during the Diwali Offer. To elaborate, BSNL is offering two different benefits as a festive treat. One includes exclusive discounts upon recharges, and the other entails extra data benefits on specific recharge plans, which we will delve into in this story.

Extra Data Benefits

BSNL is offering extra data benefits to its users, saying, "This Diwali, don't miss out on the spark of extra data."

Customers who recharge with the Rs 251 Plan, Rs 299 Plan, Rs 398 Plan, Rs 499 Plan, Rs 599 Plan, and Rs 666 Plan via the BSNL Self-Care App are entitled to an additional data benefit of 3GB. To avail of this offer, customers need to download the BSNL Self-Care App from the Play Store or iOS store and then recharge with the aforementioned plans.

According to TelecomTalk, BSNL has recently revamped and updated the Self-Care App, and these offers are designed to allow users to experience the enhanced platform.

Recharge Voucher Benefits

Let's take a quick look at the benefits offered by the BSNL recharges mentioned above:

BSNL Plan 251: Offers users 70GB of free data and Zing Music benefits, with a validity of 28 days.
BSNL Plan 299: Offers unlimited voice calls, 3GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 30 days.
BSNL Plan 398: Provides unlimited voice calls, 120GB of high-speed data, and 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 30 days.
BSNL Plan 499: Includes unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, along with BSNL Tunes and GAMEIUM premium services, valid for 75 days.
BSNL Plan 599: Features unlimited voice calls, 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited free night data, Zing, PRBT, Astrotell, and Game On Services, with a plan validity of 84 days.
BSNL Plan 666: Comes bundled with unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, as well as BSNL tunes, Astrotell, and Game On Services, with a validity of 105 days.

These BSNL plans offer a range of benefits, making it easier for users to choose the one that best suits their needs. All these plans come with an Extra Data benefit of 3GB under the Diwali offer.

Exclusive Recharge Discount

Not only that, but there's another benefit for BSNL users who recharge their numbers using the BSNL Self-Care App. BSNL users can enjoy an exclusive 2 percent discount on prepaid recharge vouchers with a denomination exceeding Rs 249 when using the BSNL Self-Care App. This benefit is available exclusively to BSNL users who use the self-care app.

