Lava Brings a 5G Phone Under Rs 10000

Lava has brought a new 5G smartphone for the Indian market. The local mobile maker is trying to push its affordable 5G smartphones into the market to entice customers looking for a value 5G phone. The new phone from Lava comes at a time when telcos including Airtel and Jio are aggressively rolling out 5G for customers. The new smartphone launched by Lava for the Indian market is Lava Blaze 2 5G. It is the successor to the Lava Blaze 5G and comes with a MediaTek chip inside. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the smartphone.









Read More - Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a Chip Focused on AI

Lava Blaze 2 5G Price in India

The Lava Blaze 2 5G has launched in India for a price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 10,999. The smartphone is under Rs 10,000 and is a pretty affordable option if 5G phones are concerned. It is available in three colour options - Black, Blue and Lavender.

Read More - OnePlus’s First Foldable OnePlus Open Launched in India: Check Details

Lava Blaze 2 5G Specifications in India

Lava Blaze 2 5G comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with up to 128GB of RAM and 6GB of RAM. Through the virtual RAM feature, the memory can be expanded further to 12GB. The device will run on Android 13 out of the box and will be upgraded to Android 14 with support for two years of quarterly updates.

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8MP camera at the front. It is worth noting that the internal memory can be expanded up to 1TB. There's a fingerprint sensor on the side of the handset and the device also supports face unlock. There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 18W charging.