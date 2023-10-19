OnePlus’s First Foldable OnePlus Open Launched in India: Check Details



OpenPlus unveiled its first foldable device, the 'OnePlus Open,' today in Mumbai during its 'Open for Everything' event. OpenPlus said the device's name, 'Open,' symbolises both the phone's foldable design and the company's commitment to embracing new possibilities and potential. The foldable phone boasts powerful specifications and promises to deliver an exceptional multi-tasking experience to users with customised OS. Let's delve into the specifications and pricing of the OpenPlus in India.

OpenPlus Open Price in India

The OpenPlus Open flagship is priced at Rs 1,39,999 for 16GB of RAM, 512GB storage and comes in premium colour variants: Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk, with pre-orders starting today, and the official sale begins on October 27, 2023. Additionally, users will receive Google One 100GB (6 Months), YouTube Premium (6 Months), and Microsoft 365 (3 Months) benefits with every purchase. During the pre-order phase, users can also avail of an Rs 8,000 trade-in bonus on select devices.

OpenPlus Open Specifications in India

OpenPlus says OnePlus Open, a co-developed with Hasselblad, is the one and only foldable that's truly open for everything. The OnePlus Open weighs 238 grams, with dimensions measuring 153.4mm in height, 143.1mm in width, and a 5.8mm thickness. OnePlus Open boasts an ultra-efficient "Flexion" hinge design comprising 69 components, ensuring durability for over 10 years with an average of 100 folds per day.

OpenPlus Open Processor and OS

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 OS. It features 4,805 mAh battery, and fast-charging capabilities with 67W SUPERVOOC Charging.

OpenPlus Open Display

The primary display is a Flexi-Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a 2K resolution of 2440 x 2268 pixels and 426 ppi, all within 7.82-inch size when opened. Meanwhile, the cover screen measures 6.31 inches and boasts a 2K resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels, with a pixel density of 431 ppi.

OpenPlus Open Camera

Coming to the photography section, the OnePlus Open features a set of triple main camera setup, featuring a 48 MP Sony LYT-T808 Pixel Stacked sensor, a 64 MP Telephoto camera equipped with an OmniVision OV64B sensor that provides 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom, along with an Ultra-Wide Sony IMX581 sensor offering 48 MP and an LED flash.

In the Box

Included with the OnePlus Open are the foldable device itself, a protective case, an 80W SUPERVOOC power adapter, and a OnePlus Type-A to Type-C Cable.